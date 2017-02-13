Procurious and SOPO Launch Innovative Online Community Platform for Government Procurement Professionals

World's first "corporate" version of Procurious reinvents how public sector procurement professionals work and collaborate

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a climate of continuous economic, social and political change, public sector procurement professionals are under increased pressure to meet goals, comply with regulations, and maintain integrity while capturing the best value for every pound spent.

With this in mind, Procurious, the world's leading free online business network for the procurement and supply chain profession, has announced the world's first private, "corporate" version of its platform for the Society of Procurement Officers (SOPO), using technology to reinvent the way in which public sector procurement professionals work and collaborate.

The Community Platform offers SOPO's membership base of more than 2,500 local government procurement professionals in the UK a free, convenient and private place to communicate, share knowledge, develop skills and network online with fellow members.

"Procurious' platform is a big step forward for us and a necessity in helping unite a disparate membership group with common aims," said Paul Smith, Director, SOPO. "By bringing everyone onto the same platform and talking together, we can deliver more value than ever before."

Replacing the previous members-only area on the SOPO website, this world-first use of social media technology by a public procurement organisation provides benefits previously not available, including securely uploading documents, sharing job offers and posing discussion questions.

"We are delighted to partner with SOPO to launch our world-first corporate platform to their broad membership base," said Tania Seary, Founding Chairman, Procurious. "With today's rapidly changing global environment, social media is empowering public procurement professionals to work together in unprecedented ways. We are confident that our customised platform will empower SOPO members to do their jobs more effectively, and propel the collective public procurement profession forward."

In addition to the private SOPO platform, members can also tap into everything that Procurious' larger 20,000 member network has to offer, including professional networking, active discussion forums, blogs, online training videos and podcasts, and event listings. Members will also be able to attend Procurious' annual Big Ideas Summit, a free global digital think tank hosted from London on February 23, 2017.

About Procurious

Procurious is the world's first online business community dedicated to procurement and supply chain professionals. It's a hub to advance your career, develop your skills and expand your global professional network. With 20,000 members from around the globe, Procurious aims to empower procurement leaders to connect, collaborate and take a more innovative professional outlook. Think of Procurious as a professional network, news and knowledge hub, learning and career center, all in one place. Join now at www.procurious.com - it's free to register and participate in the platform.

About Society of Procurement Officers in Local Government

The Society of Procurement Officers in Local Government (SOPO) engages in a range of activities to promote the strategic purchasing, contracting and supplies functions. Representing more than 2,500 members, SOPO provides area networks and forums and produces guidance on best practice. Its aim is to advise local authorities throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on all purchasing and supplies matters of national/general interest, and represent its members on other bodies to promote the Society and its aims. For more information, visit http://www.sopo.org.

