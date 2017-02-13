Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
LONDON, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016.
Highlights
- Generated revenue of $33.9 million and net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016.
- Continued growth of the Company's operating fleet with the delivery of two 49,000 DWT IMO2 Interline-coated chemical tankers, Navig8 Tourmaline and Navig8 Tanzanite, and two 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers, Navig8 Spark and Navig8 Stellar, in the fourth quarter. In addition, the Company took delivery of one 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tanker, Navig8 Saiph, in January 2017.
- Entered into $54.3 million secured loan facility to finance the construction of two of the Company's 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers.
"The chemical tanker market remained under pressure in the fourth quarter, driven in part by fleet growth and weakness in the clean petroleum product markets that shifted swing tonnage from the product tanker market into traditional chemical tanker trades," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.
"A rise in demand for chemicals, palm oil and clean petroleum products helped to absorb incremental capacity and led to improvements in the chemical tanker market beginning in November. The market is forecast to tighten in 2017 and beyond with chemical tanker demand forecast to outpace the growth in the supply of larger chemical tankers. Normal weather patterns are also expected to support palm oil exports, which decreased by 10% in 2016, due partly to the El Nino weather pattern."
Fleet Update
The Company has entered into contracts to acquire 32 modern, fuel-efficient newbuilding chemical tankers. As of the date of this press release, 29 of these vessels have been delivered and are in operation. The remaining three vessels are scheduled to be delivered by the middle of 2017. Upon their respective deliveries, the Company's vessels have and will be deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools. The Company's newbuilding fleet is composed of:
Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.
Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"). The Company took delivery of its final T-Class vessel: Navig8 Tanzanite in November 2016. The T-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.
Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.
Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd ("Kitanihon") and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). The S-Class vessels will be deployed in the Stainless8 pool. The Company has taken delivery of the first five of its S-Class vessels built at Kitanihon: Navig8 Sirius in June 2016, Navig8 Sky in August 2016, Navig8 Spark and Navig8 Stellar in October 2016 and Navig8 Saiph in January 2017. The Company expects the remaining three S-Class vessels to be delivered by August 2017.
Financing Update
On November 3, 2016, the Company announced that it had entered into a $54.3 million secured loan facility to finance the last two of the Company's S-Class vessels currently under construction at Kitanihon. The loan facility covers approximately 65% of the contract price of the Vessels and was provided by a European bank.
Results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
For the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company reported net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to the net income of $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved in the three months ended December 31, 2016, partially offset by an increase in total operating days compared to the same period in the prior year, and increases in vessel operating expenses, depreciation and interest income related to the expansion of the Company's operating fleet.
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $33.9 million, compared to revenue of $35.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended December 31, 2016 increased by 786 to 2,468 compared to the same period in the prior year.
The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels in the three months ended December 31, 2016, were $13,928, $13,959, $14,849 and $15,404 per day, respectively.The A-Class and the V-Class vessels generated $21,654 per day and $21,440 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 28 vessels operating during the three months ended December 31, 2016, all of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue.
Vessel operating expenses were $15.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $5.2 million from the three months ended December 31, 2015, when the Company had only taken delivery of 19 vessels compared to 28 vessels at December 31, 2016. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $5,700 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2016, which is approximately $250 per day higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended December 31, 2015.
Depreciation expense for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $10.4 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2015. The Company begins to depreciate vessels in its newbuilding fleet as they are delivered.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2016, were $1.8 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015.
Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $9.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million from $7.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015 when the Company had only taken delivery of 19 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.
About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class newbuilding fleet is comprised exclusively of large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs to take greatest advantage of these shifts. The fully delivered fleet will feature a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.
The Company has taken delivery of 29 chemical carriers and anticipates delivery of its full 32-vessel fleet by mid-2017. The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.
Visit our website: www.navig8chemicaltankers.com
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
Fourth Quarter 2016
Third Quarter 2016
37k dwt
HMD
Vessels
49k dwt
Vinashin
Vessels
49k dwt
STX
Vessels
49k dwt
Kitanihon
Vessels
37k dwt
HMD
Vessels
49k dwt
Vinashin
Vessels
49k dwt
STX
Vessels
49k dwt
Kitanihon
Vessels
Vessels on the water at the end of the period
18
2
4
4
18
2
2
2
Total operating days
1,649
182
307
330
1,656
184
157
143
Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day
13,928
13,959
14,849
15,404
16,773
17,514
19,562
20,561
Average OPEX in $ / day
5,687
6,670
5,417
5,443
5,573
6,026
5,500
5,782
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended 31
December
For the twelve months ended 31
December
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
2016
2015
2016
2015
Operating revenue
Vessel revenue
$33,872
$35,263
$146,131
$81,654
Operating expenses
Vessel expenses
(15,440)
(10,256)
(50,825)
(23,502)
Depreciation and amortization
(10,444)
(6,631)
(34,149)
(15,780)
General and administrative expenses
(1,795)
(2,260)
(7,432)
(7,514)
Gain / (Loss) on cancellation of
newbuilding contracts
17
-
(566)
-
Total operating expenses
(27,662)
(19,147)
(92,972)
(46,796)
Net operating income
$6,210
$16,116
$53,159
$34,858
Financial Items
Interest income
18
20
43
65
Interest expense
(9,869)
(7,014)
(33,119)
(14,252)
Other financial items
(2)
-
(24)
(6)
Net financial items
(9,853)
(6,994)
(33,100)
(14,193)
Net (loss)/ income
($3,643)
$9,122
$20,059
$20,665
Earnings per common share:
Basic
($0.09)
$0.24
$0.52
$0.56
Diluted
($0.09)
$0.24
$0.52
$0.56
EBITDA:
Net (loss)/ income
($3,643)
$9,122
$20,059
$20,665
Depreciation and amortization
10,444
6,631
34,149
15,780
Interest income
(18)
(20)
(43)
(65)
Interest expense
9,869
7,014
33,119
14,252
Other financial items
2
-
24
6
EBITDA
$16,654
$22,747
$87,308
$50,638
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
As at 31 December
As at 31 December
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$28,686
$18,438
Trade receivables
23,256
15,161
Prepaid expenses and other assets
14,391
10,897
Inventories
3,008
2,008
Total current assets
$69,341
$46,504
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
17,430
16,000
Vessels, net
1,049,917
663,891
Vessels, capital lease
-
41,262
Vessels under construction
51,474
147,505
Total non-current assets
$1,118,821
$868,658
Total assets
$1,188,162
$915,162
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Obligations under capital lease
-
36,149
Current portion of loans
46,138
56,777
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
14,645
13,827
Total current liabilities
$60,783
$106,753
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt
688,216
389,488
Accrued expenses
183
-
Total non-current liabilities
$688,399
$389,488
Total liabilities
$749,182
$496,241
Shareholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares
385
385
Paid-in capital
403,641
403,641
Retained earnings / (deficit)
34,954
14,895
Total shareholders' equity
$438,980
$418,921
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,188,162
$915,162
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the twelve months ended 31 December
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
2016
2015
Operating activities:
Net income
$20,059
$20,665
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
Loss on cancellation of newbuilding contracts
566
-
Depreciation of vessels
34,149
15,780
Net debt extinguishment costs
(274)
-
Amortisation of financing charges
995
1,448
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(8,096)
(15,161)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(3,494)
(10,871)
Inventories
(1,000)
(2,008)
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
1,862
5,399
Net cash provided by operating activities
44,767
15,252
Investing activities
Changes in restricted cash
(1,430)
(16,000)
Refund from cancellation of newbuilding contracts
20,926
-
Payments for vessels under construction
(302,894)
(490,310)
Payments for vessels, capital lease
(50)
(1,852)
Payments for vessels
(152)
(1,596)
Refund/ (payment) of vessel related deposits
-
500
Net cash used in investing activities
(283,600)
(509,258)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of shares
-
64,830
Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance costs
377,202
459,541
Repayment of loans
(91,972)
(13,785)
Payment of obligation under capital lease
(36,149)
(38,547)
Net cash provided by financing activities
249,081
472,039
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,248
(21,967)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
18,438
40,405
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$28,686
$18,438
Fleet List as of February 13, 2017
Name
DWT
Yard
Built
Status
Delivered Vessels
1
Navig8 Victoria
49,000
Hyundai Vinashin
Q1 2015
Delivered
2
Navig8 Violette
49,000
Hyundai Vinashin
Q1 2015
Delivered
3
Navig8 Almandine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
Delivered
4
Navig8 Amber
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
Delivered
5
Navig8 Amethyst
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
Delivered
6
Navig8 Ametrine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
7
Navig8 Aventurine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
8
Navig8 Andesine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
9
Navig8 Aronaldo
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
10
Navig8 Aquamarine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
11
Navig8 Amazonite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
12
Navig8 Amessi
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
13
Navig8 Ammolite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
14
Navig8 Axinite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
15
Navig8 Azotic
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
16
Navig8 Adamite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
17
Navig8 Azurite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
18
Navig8 Aragonite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q4 2015
Delivered
19
Navig8 Alabaster
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q4 2015
Delivered
20
Navig8 Achroite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2016
Delivered
21
Navig8 Turquoise
49,000
STX
Q2 2016
Delivered
22
Navig8 Sirius
25,000
Kitanihon
Q2 2016
Delivered
23
Navig8 Topaz
49,000
STX
Q3 2016
Delivered
24
Navig8 Sky
25,000
Kitanihon
Q3 2016
Delivered
25
Navig8 Tourmaline
49,000
STX
Q4 2016
Delivered
26
Navig8 Spark
25,000
Kitanihon
Q4 2016
Delivered
27
Navig8 Stellar
25,000
Kitanihon
Q4 2016
Delivered
28
Navig8 Tanzanite
49,000
STX
Q4 2016
Delivered
29
Navig8 Saiph
25,000
Kitanihon
Q1 2017
Delivered
Newbuildings
1
Navig8 Sceptrum
25,000
Kitanihon
Q2 2017
On order
2
Navig8 Spica
25,000
Fukuoka
Q2 2017
On order
3
Navig8 Sol
25,000
Fukuoka
Q3 2017
On order
1 Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).