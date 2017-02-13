ResMed Named Global Leader in Remote Patient Monitoring

7.1 million patients worldwide are remotely monitored, 2 million from ResMed alone

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ResMed's global lead in remote patient monitoring kept growing in 2016, even as the industry itself continued to expand, according to the annual mHealth & Home Monitoring report released by independent technology analyst firm Berg Insight.

Roughly 7.1 million patients were remotely monitored by the end of 2016 on sleep, ventilator, diabetic, cardiovascular or other therapy, according to the mHealth report. That's up 45 percent from 4.9 million patients at the end of 2015.

"The number of remotely monitored sleep therapy patients grew by 70 percent in 2016," the report states, "with market growth mainly driven by the vendor ResMed that has made connected healthcare a cornerstone of its strategy."

"ResMed has been delivering on itspromise to help streamline sleep therapy forpatients and providers with digital solutions for over a decade, and we will continuetofocus on connected care as we execute our growth strategy," said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell. "As the leading tech-driven medical device company, we havemore than onebillion nights of sleep data, and our digital health apps are clinically-proven to improve patient adherence. We strive every day to improve quality of life for patients, slow the progression of chronic diseaseand reducethe overall costs of our global healthcare system."

