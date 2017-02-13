Pulitzer-Prize Winner Joins Brunswick Group as Editor

Kevin P. Helliker to lead Brunswick's global content development and publishing

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunswick Group, a leading corporate advisory firm, announced today that Kevin P. Helliker has joined the firm as Brunswick Editor, a newly created global role based in New York. A Wall Street Journal editor and writer for more than 27 years, Kevin seamlessly combines compelling story telling with a deep understanding of business and technical issues and an uncompromising focus on uncovering the real story.

In 2004 he and Thomas M. Burton shared the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting, citing "their ground-breaking examination of aneurysms, an often overlooked medical condition that kills thousands of Americans each year." Their work demonstrably changed medical protocol and saved lives.

Group Chief Executive Susan Gilchrist said: "I am delighted to welcome Kevin to Brunswick. His fantastic experience and expertise will be a great addition to the firm and highlights the quality of our thought leadership. His contribution will be instrumental in developing the insight we bring to clients and help us continue to build our brand."

Kevin Helliker said: "It is a privilege to bring the knowledge and experience I gained during a quarter century at the Wall Street Journal to Brunswick Group. As reflected in the pages of its flagship publication, the Brunswick Review, the firm is committed to the hard work of researching and writing articles that explain and illuminate topics and trends of importance to business and political leaders across the globe. Readers of the Brunswick Review know that its voice is reliable, authoritative and enlightening, and I look forward to helping the firm build upon that tradition."

During his tenure at the WSJ, Kevin was a Bureau Chief in Dallas and Chicago where in addition to covering Healthcare he reported on Technology, Retail and Agriculture. His first job out of college was writing for his hometown paper, The Kansas City Times. He is a graduate of the Department of English at the University of Kansas.

About Brunswick Group

Brunswick Group LLP is an advisory firm specializing in critical issues and corporate relations. Founded in 1987, Brunswick is an organically grown, private partnership with 23 offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.brunswickgroup.com.

Contact

Cecilia Arradaza

Tel: +1 202 393 7337

Email: carradaza@brunswickgroup.com