Data Governance Market Growing at a CAGR of 21% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data governance market size is estimated to grow from USD 863.2 million in 2016 to USD 2,234.7 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% Need to meet regulations and compliance deadlines while data governance solutions accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Browse 72 tables and 53 figures, 12 Company profiles spread across 153 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/850270-data-governance-market-by-component-solution-and-service-application-incident-adjustment-management-risk-management-sales-marketing-optimization-deployment-vertical-business-function-region-global-fo-st-to-2021.html .

The need to meet regulations & compliance deadlines and need to improve & sustain strategic risk management has fueled the growth of data governance solutions and services. However, varying structure of regulatory policies and data address validation & quality issues are the restraining factors for the data governance market.

The data governance market by solutions is estimated to grow with the largest market share during the forecast period. Data governance solutions are used in various verticals and have various applications. The software helps understand & promote the value of data, resolve data related issues, track & oversees the delivery of data projects and services and define, approve, and maintain data strategies. Based on the data, organizations could generate business-related insights and plan the next step accordingly, when any fault occurs. Data governance solutions include data masking, data archiving, data catalog, data dictionary, access control, data collaboration and compliance, and policy management.

The various key vendors profiled in this report such as Collibra, Inc. (Brussels, Belgium), Informatica Corporation (California, U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), TIBCO Software Inc. (California, U.S.), Talend Inc. (California, U.S.), Information Builders (New York, U.S.), Varonis Systems Inc. (New York, U.S.) and Orchestra Networks (Paris, France). Order a copy of Data Governance Market by Component (Solution and Service), Application (Incident Adjustment Management, Risk Management, Sales & Marketing Optimization), Deployment, Vertical, Business Function & Region - Global Forecast to 2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=850270 .

North America holds the largest market share in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The data governance market is showing strong positive trends in the region as several companies and industries are adopting data governance software at various levels, as a part of their strategy to strive in the market and increase their productivity. The APAC market is expected to witness exponential growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the global data governance market. This is due to the rising need to adhere to compliance and regulations being defined by regulatory bodies and organizations.

Related Reports:

Data Discovery Market by Type (Software and Service), Service (Professional and Managed), Application (Risk Management, Sales & Marketing Optimization, and Cost Optimization), Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured and Structured), Deployment Model (On-Premises and On-Demand), Vertical, and Region - Global forecast to 2021

Subscriber Data Management Market by Solution (Policy Management, Subscriber Data Federation, Identity Management, and User Data Repository), Network Type, Application Type, Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Explore more reports on IT & telecommunication market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/biotechnology/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml