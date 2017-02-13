Blue Latitude Health Work With Rays of Sunshine to Create the Kisses4Wishes Brand Identity and Cover Wrap for Time Out London

LONDON, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Creative marketing consultancy Blue Latitude Health (BLH) is proud to support Rays of Sunshine, the UK charity working with children and young people with serious or life-limiting illness, by developing a creative concept for theKisses4Wishes campaign. The eye-catching campaign will launch tomorrow in top entertainment and lifestyle magazineTime Out Londonas part of its Valentine's Day edition, in a specially designed wraparound cover.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467309/Blue_Latitude_Health_TimeOut_cover.jpg )



BLH consultants applied their strategic and creative capabilities pro bono, to support this worthy campaign pioneered by 15-year-old bone cancer survivor, Caitlin, after she had her own wish granted by the charity.

"We were delighted to help Rays of Sunshine reinvigorate their Kisses4Wishes campaign for 2017. Creatively, to have the TimeOut coverwrap on Valentine's Day is an amazing opportunity"said Damien Parsonage, Creative Director at Blue Latitude Health.

"We decided to go for real impact and put the kisses themselves right at the heart of the campaign. We created an identifiable"yellow lips"brand device, and used them to reveal how the kisses have granted actual wishes for seriously ill children."

"It's a simple but powerful way of reminding people how a small act of kindness, a small act of love, can go a long way. The kiss is just the start, in many ways. We'll now pass the campaign back to Rays of Sunshine so they can keep the love going and making magical wishes come true."

Laura Barnett, Head of Communications and Development from Rays of Sunshine added, "We're so grateful to Blue Latitude Health for their support on Kisses4Wishes. We came to them with an isolated opportunity but we've come away with an amazing, stand-out campaign that will run far beyond Valentine's Day."

She added,"From the off, we felt in the hands of experts and were blown away with the concepts they came up with. Blue Latitude Health treated the project with total professionalism, and managed to deliver against extremely tight deadlines. It was arealpleasure to work with them."

BLH started as a pure strategic consultancy integrating creative capability in 2013 to meet client's demand to bring creative and strategic thinking to increasingly difficult and complicated challenges in the healthcare sector. BLH's Creative capability grew from a team of 4 to over 30 people in 2017 delivering digital sales aids, leave pieces, mobile apps, virtual reality experiences and supporting clients at large medical congresses as well as successfully launching a major oncology brand into Europe.

Global media agency, MediaCom has also provided support for the campaign.

About Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity-Granting Magical Wishes Every day

www.raysofsunshine.org.uk

Rays of Sunshine grants wishes for children across the UK (aged three - 18), living with a serious or life-limiting illness. Every day of the year the charity gives brave and deserving young people the chance to put their illness on hold and enjoy a moment of escape.

Over 5,500 individual wishes have been granted since the charity was set up in 2003. Wishes can be as unique as the children themselves and whether a child wants to be a princess or a fireman for the day, go to Disney World in Florida, visit Santa in Lapland, own an iPad, meet a favourite celebrity or a 'real life' mermaid, Rays of Sunshine works hard to make that wish come true.

Rays of Sunshine also grants ward wishes, which offer a distraction to hundreds of children during their time in hospital or a hospice. Events and outings are held throughout the year for large groups of seriously ill children including trips to theme parks, hospital activity/pamper days, parties and The Rays of Sunshine Concert.

Rays of Sunshine receives no government funding. Celebrity ambassadors include One Direction, Simon Cowell, Dynamo, Olly Murs, Pixie Lott, Craig David, Fleur East, Louis Smith MBE, Jamie Laing, Leona Lewis and Lorraine Pascale.

About Kisses4Wishes and Caitlin

15-year-old Caitlin was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma, in 2009

Caitlin had her own wish granted by Rays of Sunshine in 2013 to meet One Direction

Caitlin launched Kisses4Wishes in February 2016 , encouraging the general public to get involved and post a photo of them blowing a kiss on social media, as well as donating to Rays of Sunshine, to help grant magical wishes

, encouraging the general public to get involved and post a photo of them blowing a kiss on social media, as well as donating to Rays of Sunshine, to help grant magical wishes In 2017, Caitlin aims to raise £10,000 to grant magical wishes for seriously ill children

Caitlin is a part of the Rays of Sunshine family, regularly attending events and outings and most recently was named a wish ambassador by the charity



