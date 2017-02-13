1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Björn Gulden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors in PANDORA A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name PANDORA A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299007OWYZ6I1E46843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, Shares type of instrument ISIN DK0060252690 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares from exercise of stock option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 37,393 shares - Volume(s) Price: DKK 19,444 - Price(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



