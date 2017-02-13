TWTR Stock: Targeting New LowsTwitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) reported earnings on February 9, 2017, and although there were some enthusiastic metrics that are showing growth, revenue is still the largest concern. That report highlighted that Twitter has now reported its 10th consecutive quarter of slower revenue growth, and given that it has only been public for 13 quarters, this trend is a serious concern.In the two trading sessions following the announcement, TWTR stock lost 16.7% as.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...