Four-Hour Primetime Documentary Event to Premiere August 2017 Marking the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Passing

ABC and People announce a four-hour primetime television event on the extraordinary life of Princess Diana. The documentary event, which will air on ABC over two nights in August 2017, marking the 20th anniversary of her tragic passing at age 36, will capture the most comprehensive interviews ever conducted on the woman known as the People's Princess: in-depth conversations withthose who knew her best, as well as the world's leading Diana experts. These interviews will be woven together with People's unparalleled reporting, as well as captivating archival footage of the Princess of Wales. The documentary will not only explore the remarkable chapters of Diana's life, but will also delve deeply into the ways in which her story remains relevant today. This television event will remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place -- and will introduce her to a whole new generation.

"Princess Diana has appeared on the cover of People 57 times more than anyone in the history of the People brand," said Jess Cagle, People's Editor in Chief and Time Inc.'s Editorial Director, Entertainment and Style Group. "Our audience has an insatiable appetite for news about the royal family; in fact, they are just as fascinated today as they were when Lady Diana was first introduced to the world back in 1981." Bruce Gersh, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Time Inc., added: "With an exceptional reputation as a trusted news authority, People has covered the royals extensively throughout the years. We are excited to partner with ABC on the latest television project from a Time Inc. brand."

"Even 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana's legacy continues to impact our world," said Robert Mills, Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night for ABC. "Our special will honor her memory and all the good that she did in her tragically brief life. Our partners at People are perfect to tell this story as they've extensively covered her life throughout the years."

The Princess Diana television event is produced for ABC by Emmy Award winning Time Inc. Productionswhich has tapped Maura Mandt, an Emmy Award winning producer and director, as Executive Producer for the project. Time Inc. will distribute the documentary in international territories. This deal represents the latest in long-form programming from Time Inc., which has a record number of projects in 2017 including the hit series "People Magazine Investigates" for Investigation Discovery, which premiered in 2016 and was renewed for season 2 in 2017; Time's "The Mars Generation" for Netflix; "Beyond a Year in Space," the sequel to the Emmy-nominated "Year in Space," for PBS; "The Making of SI Swimsuit 2017" for DirecTV Now; and "Puppy Bowl: Where Are They Now" for Animal Planet.

ABOUT ABC ENTERTAINMENT

ABC ENTERTAINMENT airs compelling programming across all day parts, with current hits including groundbreaking dramas "American Crime," "Designated Survivor," "Quantico," "Scandal" "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch," "Grey's Anatomy," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Once Upon a Time" and "Secrets and Lies." The ABC Television Network is also home to the Emmy-winning "Modern Family" and trailblazing comedy favorites "black-ish," "American Housewife," "Fresh Off the Boat," "The Goldbergs," "Last Man Standing," "Dr. Ken," "The Middle," "Speechless" and "The Real O'Neals"; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank," the iconic "Bachelor" franchise and long-running hit "Dancing with the Stars"; "General Hospital," which has aired for over 50 years on the network, along with daytime talk show "The Chew"; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards," "The American Music Awards" and "The Billboard Music Awards."

ABOUT TIME INC

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is one of the world's leading media companies, with a monthly global print audience of over 120 million and worldwide digital properties that attract more than 150 million visitors each month, including over 60 websites. Our influential brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, and Southern Living, as well as more than 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom.

ABOUT PEOPLE

Time Inc.'s People revolutionized personality journalism when it launched in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 40 years later, the People brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 80 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of People's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. And now, the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) app offers a free, advertiser-supported OTT streaming video service. People is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit People.com and Timeinc.com, and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the People channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

