Global $51.5 Billion Risk Analytics Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Increasing Competitiveness Among Regulating Firms - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Risk Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Risk Analytics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $51.5 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing risk emerging through business scenario, increasing competitiveness among regulating firms, recent technological developments of risk analytics and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing risk emerging through business scenario



3.1.2 Increasing Competitiveness among regulating firms



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Risk Analytics



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Risk Analytics Market, By End-User



4.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)



4.1.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



4.2 Energy & Utility



4.3 Government



4.4 Healthcare



4.5 Insurance



4.6 Logistics & Transportation



4.7 Manufacturing & Retail



4.8 Telecom & IT



5 Risk Analytics Market, By Component Type



5.1 Solution



5.2 Service



6 Risk Analytics Market, By Software



6.1 Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools



6.2 Extract, Transform, and Load Tools



6.3 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software



6.4 Risk Calculation Engines



6.5 Scorecard and Visualization Tools



7 Risk Analytics Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



9.1 Accenture PLC



9.2 Axiomsl



9.3 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)



9.4 FIS Global



9.5 IBM Corporation



9.6 Moody's Analytics, Inc.



9.7 Mu Sigma



9.8 Oracle Corporation



9.9 Panalytix



9.10 Real Time Risk Systems



9.11 SAP SE



9.12 SAS Institute, Inc.



9.13 Teradata



9.14 Verisk Analytics, Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9l85g/global_risk

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716