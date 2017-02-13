3rd Annual Medical Device Summit 2017 - Boston, MA, United States - June 8th-9th, 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovate novel ideas for advancements in medical device technologies without compromising their safety and effectiveness. This summit brings together some of the renowned R & D experts and technology innovators to share information regarding opportunities, obstacles, best practices and challenges in the development of the new devices. Attendees will get insight into device innovation trends and upcoming changes in the medical device regulations.

Plan for successfully executing regulatory inspections by providing industry best practices. Panel discussions led by the former FDA office bearers and industry experts will provide a set of comprehensive strategies on how to prepare for and manage an FDA inspection, including how to follow-up and closing out 483s or Warning Letters. Attending this summit will enable you to improve and better prepare for your next inspections.

Build FDA compliant quality management systems. Attend this summit to learn how to develop and implement effective, consistent and reliable quality management systems. Ex-FDA officials and senior company executives will share thoughts and ideas to improve the performance of your current system.

Interact with leading minds in the industry. Attendees will get to network with the prominent decision makers in the industry to exchange ideas, offer thoughts and know-how, and share experiences. Joining this summit will offer a unique opportunity to the attendees to market their offerings and identify new business opportunities.

Deliberate the current state of medical device laws and technology and government oversight. Panel comprising of some of leading medical device experts and veterans will discuss the recent changes to the regulatory environment for the medical device industry and how these changes will impact the approval of new devices. Attendees will gain insight into the current issues and future challenges in the industry. Join this summit to hear from the experts who have extensive experience in all aspects of medical device including R&D, manufacturing quality assurance, approval and commercialization process.

Scale factors for successful medical device commercialization. Discussions with industry veterans through real case studies will help medical researchers, healthcare professionals, industrialists and entrepreneurs' better understand the criteria's for successful commercialization of medical devices. This summit also offers numerous opportunities for medical device companies and suppliers to showcase their products and services to potential customers, generating leads and growing their businesses.





Enhance risk management strategies for the safe, effective and efficient use of medical devices. Medical device professionals will join together to share their knowledge and best practices for implementing good risk management principles within the industry. Attending this summit will help you to develop a robust and integrated risk management plan to improve quality management system.

Why you should attend this summit:



- Future trends of Medical Device Regulation, Risk Management, UDI, recall complaint Management etc.



Listen from FDA/CHRH Directors:



- What is critical to Quality



- Get update on FDA compliance



- Listen from Congressman Scott Peters on Medical Device an inside state perspective



- Learn more about Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) and Other Third Party

Programs



- Explore upcoming changes in global regulation



- Supply Chain Optimization



- Criteria for Medical Device commercialization success



Panel Discussion:

- Advanced Technology



- How to choose Vendors/Suppliers

Who Will Benefit?

- Quality Assurance/Quality Control



- Manufacturing and Contracting



- Supply Chain Management



- Import/Export



- Sales, Marketing and Business Development



- IT and Software



- Risk Management and Product Lifecycle Management



- Executive Management



- Regulatory Affairs



- Research and Development



- Engineers



- Scientists



- Documentation



- Compliance Officers



- Clinical/Lab



- Consultants/Service Providers/Suppliers



