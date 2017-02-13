Research Report on Automobile Distribution Industry, 2017-2021: Vehicle Manufacturers Turning to B2B & C2C Platforms to Expand Online Auto Sales Channels - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The automobile industry has developed rapidly after China joined the WTO. From 2009 to 2016, China remained the world's largest producer and seller of automobiles for eight consecutive years. The production and sales volume of automobiles in China was 28.119 million and 28.028 million in 2016, increasing by 14.5% and 13.7% respectively, compared to 2015. Influenced by preferential policies, the production and sales volume hit a new record high in 2016.

The automobile market in China's first and second tier cities is saturated and therefore exhibits sluggish growth. By contrast, the market in the third and fourth tier cities is developing rapidly, which will drive the future growth of the auto market for automobile dealers. The neglect of medium and small cities leads to insufficient sales channels and less competition. Meanwhile, land and labor costs are relatively low in medium and small cities, which reduces the establishment cost of sales channels.

With the rapid development of e-commerce in China, concepts of e-commerce and O2O has become quite prevalent in auto sales and services. Meanwhile, auto e-commerce is also developing fast. Numerous whole vehicle manufacturers and auto dealers cooperates with B2B and C2C platforms to expand online auto sales channels. In addition, due to decreasing profits of new auto sales, dealers on the Chinese market started to expand their business, such as auto finance and second-hand cars, to increase their sources of profits.

Companies Mentioned:



BaoXin Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Co., Ltd.

GuangWu Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.

Guanghui Automobile Service Co., Ltd.

Hengxin Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

Lei Shing Hong Auto Co., Ltd.

Pang Da Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Yongda Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.

(Group) Co., Ltd. Sinomach Automobile Co., Ltd.

Zhongsheng Group Holding Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concepts of Automobile Distribution Industry in China, 2012-2016



2 Overview of Automobile Distribution Industry in China, 2012-2016



3 Major Automobile Dealers in China, 2012-2016



4 Analysis on Competitiveness of Distribution Channels of China Automobiles, 2012-2016



5 Analysis on Investment and Financing of China Automobile Dealers, 2012-2016



6 Prospect of Automobile Distribution Industry in China, 2017-2021



