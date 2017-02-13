IVECO signs agreement with Lannutti Group for 610 New Stralis XP and NP trucks

The European integrated logistics operator confirms its sustainable transport partnership with IVECO. This agreement is one of the most significant in Europe to date for the supply of IVECO's latest generation Stralis in its most advanced versions in terms of fuel consumption and environmental sustainability.

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has signed an agreement with the European integrated logistics group Lannutti for the supply of 610 New Stralis.

The supply will consist of four different types of heavy commercial vehicles to cover the diverse transport needs of the various sectors in which Lannutti Group operates. The models to be provided are from the Stralis XP (the most fuel efficient truck available on the European market) and Stralis NP (Natural Power: the first natural gas truck suitable for long distance missions) ranges.

The New Stralis XP model types provided are all fitted with IVECO Cursor 11 engines, engineered by CNH Industrial's powertrain brand FPT Industrial, and vary from 460 to 480 horsepower. These specific model types were chosen by Lannutti Group for their ability to reduce fuel consumption and maximize payload. The New Stralis NP model also to be supplied is equipped with an IVECO Cursor 9 engine, also engineered by FPT Industrial, with a dual LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tank, which guarantees a fuel range of up to 1,500 kilometers.

"I'm particularly pleased to see our partnership with Lannutti blossom over the years into new product developments. This is one of the most important European agreements in terms of vehicle numbers: 610 New Stralis in the XP and NP versions, both winning solutions for sustainable transport: on the one hand our highest performing vehicle in terms of fuel consumption reduction, and on the other the first natural gas vehicle suitable for long distance missions," commented Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President.

Lannutti Group was established over 50 years ago and today has operations in seven European countries: Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania and Spain. With this agreement Lannutti confirms its ambitions as a European logistics player in search of the most innovative green technologies thanks to the profitable and consolidated partnership with IVECO, in its role as "ideal partner for sustainable transport."

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:





Alessia Domanico Laura Overall Corporate Communications - Global Corporate Communications Manager CNH Industrial CNH Industrial Tel: +44 (0)2077 660 326 Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338



E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com



Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160119/323658LOGO