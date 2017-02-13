Global Infusion Medication Management Systems Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infusion is one of the most common therapeutic procedures that patients in a hospital setting are likely to receive. Yet the lack of standardization among the various components, elements and steps that a caregiver must navigate to successfully execute a drug infusion have - according to several recent studies - contributed to medication errors and risks to patient safety.

The current generation of what can be referred to as infusion medication management systems are attempting to address the risks associated with infusion by incorporating electronic and programmable features that either simplify the medication process or alert the caregiver to potential dangers or inconsistencies. New capabilities such as onboard drug libraries, dose error reduction software and wireless connectivity that allow the pump to interface with patient EMRs and patient monitors are pushing infusion toward a new era where the complexities inherent in the drug infusion process can be automated and the associated risks reduced.

Infusion Medication Management Systems - What You Will Learn

- What infusion medication management systems are currently marketed or in development, who are the suppliers, and what are the specifics?

- What are the markets being targeted by infusion medication management systems?

- What are the essential features and capabilities of successful infusion medication management systems?

- What are the major factors that will are driving infusion medication management system demand?

- What is the addressable market for infusion systems?

- What is the expected impact of infusion medication management systems on infusion safety?

- Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. IV Administration Market Dynamics

- Evolution in Patient Care

- Demand Drivers

- Competitive Landscape

- Factors Limiting Growth

3. Infusion Pump Design Factors

- Automated Dose Calculation & Dose Error Reduction

- Connectivity Strategies

- Bar Codes and Bar Code Reading

- Wireless Communication

- Onboard Drug Libraries

- Flow Control and Dose Monitoring

- Software and Device Customization

- Alerts and Alarm Fatigue

4. Medication Management Feature Requirements

- Interoperability

- System Complexity and Caregiver Training

- Device Integration and Safety

- Technology Limitations and Risk Factors

5. Market Analysis

- Acute Care

- Ambulatory Surgery Centers

- Long-term Care

- Home Care

6. Sector Product Assessments

- Master Drug Libraries

- Electronic Bar Coding

- Location/Tracking

- Medication Preparation

- Dosing/Administration

- Data Sharing

- EMR/EHR Connectivity

7. Market Factors

- Regulatory Issues

- CyberSecurity

- Healthcare Economics

8. Company Profiles

