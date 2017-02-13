Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 13 February 2017 16.15 EET



Uponor's financial statements for 2016 available



Uponor Corporation's audited IFRS financial statements for the year 2016 are published on the company's website. It is available in pdf format at investors.uponor.com > News & downloads > IR downloads and reports.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614719