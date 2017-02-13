SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (OTCQB: LXRP) recent collaboration agreement with the National Research Council of Canada, and the impact it could have on the development of Lexaria's groundbreaking lipid delivery technology.

Lexaria has been quietly developing an innovative delivery system that has the potential to revolutionize several industries. By encapsulating active ingredients in a lipid, the technology enhances the bioavailability of the active compound by facilitating it into the intestinal tract while eliminating any negative tastes or textures. The technology is patent-pending for use with both cannabinoids and anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDS").

Lexaria's master collaborative research agreement with the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") opens several doors for its innovative delivery technology. For example, the company does not have the permits needed to explore the potential implications of its technology on tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") related products. The NRC is a governmental organization that has the rights to work with THC and other controlled substances.

The agreement also provides funding to better understand how the technology works to improve bioavailability. Under the terms, Lexaria and the NRC will both provide up to C$125,000 in funding for a total investment of up to C$250,000 over 18 months. The collaboration will investigate and define the chemical nature of the molecular association that the technology leverages in order to increase the bioavailability of various substances.

The researchers will evaluate cannabinoids (including THC), fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and nicotine, as described in Lexaria's issued and pending patent applications, and could grow that list with other high value bioactives to be determined. The agreement also provides for possible licensing of any arising, non-competing intellectual property to the NRC or its sub-licensees on terms to be defined in the future.

Management sees the potential to attract licensees across several end markets, including the therapeutic foods, dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical sectors. Through these markets, the company could launch a wide range of products to consumers including over-the-counter pain remedies, vitamins and supplements, and even smoking cessation products.

