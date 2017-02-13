Roome launches Indiegogo crowdfunding for new, portable, presence-detection light

Roome Mini Plus is a portable, smart intelligence lamp with hand gesture and App control. Presence-detection technology and smart algorithms turn on the stylish lamp when you enter a room or turn it off when you fall asleep. It learns behavior, so it knows how much light to turn on if it detects movement in the night.

Roome Mini Plus

Hang it in a hallway, pop on a bedside table or take it on a camping trip, the stylish design is inspired by water drops and complements any surrounding.

Made from high quality materials, the portable Roome Mini Plus comes with a magnetic, wireless charging base. A two hour charge gives 10 hours continuous light.

Roome Mini Plus is a wireless smart lamp controlled from a smartphone. The iOS or Android app gives total control to dim the light, enable presence detection or pre-set a time to turn off.

An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with a target of $10,000 is running, offering discounts for Early Bird orders.

Intelligent Learning

Roome Mini Plus analyzes and learns from human behavior so it can tailor its light control for the individual. If, for example, a person often gets up in the night Roome Mini Plus will turn on a dimmed light to provide just enough illumination without disturbing the rest of the room.

App Control

Bluetooth enabled, the iOS and Android apps allow remote light operation, presence detection, or control to set on or off times.

Roome Mini Plus is available at a 30% discount for a limited time through the Indiegogo site, at $35 for one light or $69 for a twin pack. Price includes Roome Mini Plus, magnetic charging base, EU/US/UK/AU plug and free worldwide delivery. Estimated delivery is March 2017.

For more details on the Indiegogo campaign visit:

