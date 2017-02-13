LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- International Spirit and Beverage Group (a Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK: ISBG) is pleased to provide this corporate update. The company has made several announcements in the past weeks and stands by its promise to continue to update shareholders, especially those who have patiently supported the company.

"We are extremely excited about the plans for a nationwide rollout of the Besado Platinum Tequila™ brand as we head towards the spring/summer season," said Mr. Terry Williams, CEO. "We want to thank all shareholders for their patience and continued support and want to reassure investors we are dedicated to attaining minimal production and distribution costs which aid in increasing long-term shareholder value."

The company has created a set of key media and marketing relationships which will feature icon branding and keep Besado Platinum Tequila and future extension products in the forefront of media mentions and exposure with limited to no investment. ISBG is a company whose share price is not a true reflection of a company who has a viable and vibrant product which is generating awareness and demand request from over the country. Besado Platinum Tequila™, a first of its kind tequila infused with aphrodisiac herbs and disruptive packaging, is in the running to win several awards for taste profile as well as total packaging. This is not a sub penny stock!

Although the company's ambition has been the expansion of Besado Platinum Tequila™, the company's main focus is to become fully reporting and qualify for the OTCQB platform, which calls for a .01 closing price for 30 consecutive days and audited financials, which the company is close to completing. The company will not plan to reverse its stock in hopes the market continues to support the efforts to grow ISBG. The current and future prospects would seemingly support the ability to uplift and plans to continue to build a stronger company through the sales and awareness campaigns as ISBG expands the footprint of Besado Platinum Tequila and future brands.

"We have recently entered into talks with some tremendous partnerships that we anticipate will propel ISBG to surpass our current 2017 projections and we will continue to follow our roadmap to accelerated growth," Williams said. "We anticipate sharing some of this information in the very near future that will publicly validate our efforts as well as build investor confidence and momentum."

The company envisions continued support from the market as we continue to release additional information that will affirm the strength of ISBG moving forward. ISBG's average daily volume of shares traded has increased more than tenfold since the start of 2017 and the company believes that is a direct result of the commitment to fiscal responsibility, a strong focus on operations and the growth of our flagship brand and business plan.

"Over and above becoming a SEC fully reporting company, we understand the desire of our shareholders to uplist to a higher exchange and the next logical step is the OTCQB," Williams said. "Ultimately up-listing would allow the Company to garner long term, high quality retail and institutional investors in our stock as well as improve terms at which we are able to source capital and facilitate growth in the value of ISBG."

A new website is also scheduled to be unveiled in the spring. This website will increase brand awareness in addition to incorporating educational tools for account managers, retail store owners, bartenders and consumers. It will feature an enhanced search option that will allow users to locate accounts that currently sell our products (in development). The site will also ultimately have a fully operational online store where consumers will be able to purchase popular promotional items such as t-shirts, caps, posters as mentioned in past weeks.

Besado Platinum Tequila™ is currently available in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana and Maryland.

ISBG Product Placement Recap:

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow- "WYA"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=647GM8PLFvY

Alex Sensation- "Bailame" ft. Yandel, Shaggy

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=doMM-Vj03dQ

T-Pain, Juicey J "Make That Sh*t Work"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=QXD9NdTW7Nc

K. Camp- "1Hunnid" ft Fetty Wap

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=FPzw13T7IZg

Game Ft. Justin Timberlake & Pharrell - "Ain't No Doubt About It"

http://www.hiphopstan.com/the-game-aint-no-doubt-about-it-justin-timberlake-pharrell/

Akon Ft. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy - "I'm So Paid"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnAbKuGss4Y

Black Dada Ft. Rick Ross & Birdman - "Imma Zoe Remix"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfTEAnn7Jh4

DJ Khaled - Ft. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross & Schife - "Put Your Hands Up"

http://vimeo.com/9922009

Ace Hood Ft. Akon & T-Pain - "Overtime"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf_L9TImDUs

Ace Hood Ft. Rick Ross & Jazmine Sullivan - "Champion"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp42eBxSdlM

Hustle Holicz - 'I'm So Throwed Off'

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaiFD6Xcipg

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc.

info@isbg.global



