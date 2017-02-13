

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced it intends to acquire up to an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of Grupo Aeroméxico through a cash tender offer for MXP$43.59 per share. Currently, Delta owns approximately 4.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeroméxico.



Delta holds an option to acquire an additional 8.1 percent of Grupo Aeroméxico. The Delta pension trust holds options to acquire approximately 4.6 percent of Grupo Aeroméxico. Following completion of the tender offer, Delta and the Delta pension trust collectively would own and/or have options to acquire up to a total of 49 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeroméxico.



Delta intends to commence the tender offer once required regulatory approvals in Mexico and the United States have been obtained.



