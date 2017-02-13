Blue Prism received top score for deployment, governance and security criteria

Blue Prism, the provider of the world's most successful digital workforce, was named a leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017." The report included 12 vendors and evaluated them against 28 criteria grouped by current offering, strategy and market presence.

Forrester analysts recognized Blue Prism's focus on providing secure, scalable and central management of a virtual workforce of software robots in regulated industries, noting the "central control of all RPA functions is well suited to its regulated industry focus." Blue Prism tied for the highest score for the control room, system management, reporting and resilience criteria, and received the top score for deployment, governance and security criteria.

Blue Prism Chief Technology Officer Dave Moss commented, "I am delighted Forrester has recognized security, governance and resilience as underpinnings of a successful digital workforce. Forrester observed that robot management and governance are primary enterprise concerns and, in our opinion, underlined Blue Prism's unique position to support these requirements."

"We have built our digital workforce platform with enterprise performance and scale as primary objectives," said Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism. "Security, compliance and productivity are the heavyweight assets that continue to set Blue Prism apart from the rest of the market. The importance of these are starting to be recognized as the market begins to measure outcomes, and as organizations better understand the limitations of desktop implementations."

This report on RPA includes Forrester's estimation that there will be more than four million robots doing office, administrative and sales-related tasks by 2021, as the firm sees RPA gaining the interest of enterprises as many are "under immense pressure to digitize operations." Forrester analysts note that enterprises are attracted to RPA as part of their automation strategy for:

Boosting productivity with minimal process change

Easy to calculate ROI

Fresh alternative to "big spend" of typical BPM programs

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software delivers the world's most successful digital workforce, which operates within the most demanding enterprise administrative environments to automate high-risk, manual, rules-based and repetitive tasks and radically improves agility, efficiency, accuracy and compliance. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Blue Prism's RPA software has executed more than one billion transactions for enterprises including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM:PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

