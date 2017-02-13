79 Teams From 11 Arab Countries Qualify to the Finals of the 10th Edition of the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition

BEIRUT, JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and KUWAIT CITY, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In partnership with Community Jameel and Zain Group; with this year ' s strategic partner Tamkeen Bahrain

Unprecedented turnout with more than 8,272 applications

Prize money exceeds $160,000 ; Winners ceremony in Bahrain 27 April, 2017

The MIT Enterprise Forum (MIT EF) of the Pan Arab Region announced the much anticipated semifinalists of the 10th edition of the MIT Arab Startup Competition, in partnership with Community Jameel, a social enterprise organization that operates a wide range of initiatives to promote a positive society and economic sustainability and Zain Group, a leading telecommunications innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa. This year's strategic partner is Tamkeen, a semi-government organization in Bahrain with the task of making the private sector as the key driver of sustainable economic development.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467353/MIT_Arab_Startup_Competition.jpg )



This year's edition has witnessed an unprecedented turnout with more than 8,272 applications, constituting a 39% increase in comparison to last year's edition. The highest number of applications came from Egypt, Morocco, Libya and Saudi Arabia (through the MIT EF Saudi competition). The submitted projects tackled a variety of sectors, among the most prominent of which were software related followed by education, healthcare and creative industries.

The semifinalists of the 10th MIT Arab Startup Competition hailed from 11 Arab countries as follows: Egypt (22), Lebanon (11), UAE (10), Jordan (8), Tunisia (6), Morocco (5), Bahrain (3), Sudan (2), Libya (2), and Algeria (1). Nine Saudi Arabian teams will be added to the list from the MIT EF Saudi Competition that will be announced in March. These teams will be invited to participate in the pre boot camp training which will be held during the month of March 2017 in Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. The semi-finalists list can be viewed on http://www.mitefarab.org .

The participating teams submitted their applications through the competition's website: mitefarab.org between 17 October 2016 till 4 January 2017.

This year's edition is of special importance as it celebrates 10 years of success and excellence while serving generations of young Arabs and their creative entrepreneurial ideas. Very much like last year's competition, this edition included three exciting tracks - Ideas, Startups, and Social Entrepreneurship. Cash prizes exceeding USD 160,000 will be distributed among the nine lucky winners, three per track. Beyond the cash prizes, all semifinalists will benefit from advanced training sessions, personal mentorship and guidance not to mention a great deal of media coverage and excellent networking opportunities.

Hala Fadel, Chair of the board of MIT EF Pan Arab, commented on the importance of this 10th edition. She said, "This year, we are celebrating 10 years of entrepreneurial success in the region by bringing together our biggest edition to date. We are also celebrating everything we have accomplished so far especially in terms of our ability to develop young entrepreneurs and support their ideas that a substantial portion of which have become success stories that we take deep pride in. We have great expectations for this year's competition whether it's in terms of ideas, startups or social entrepreneurship. We are expecting more and more technology innovations from the MENA region this year and we aim to take the most innovative of these entrepreneurs to new heights."

Fady Jameel, President of Community Jameel International, commented on the semifinals saying: "We are happy with the diversity of the semifinalists, which reinforces the fact that the Arab world is full of talent and creativity. We have offered our full support to this successful event for 10 consecutive years now, and remain true to our commitment to see it through. As it has been the case in previous years, our strong belief in this competition continues, as we strive to help generations of young entrepreneurs realize their hopes and bring their aspirations to life."

Mr Jameel also referred to the successes achieved by the MIT Enterprise forum Arab Startup Competition in the past 9 years, which made the 10th edition a mathematical certainty. He said, "The MIT Arab Startup Competition has demonstrated its ability to help young entrepreneurs achieve their deepest aspirations, accepting a mind blowing 8,272 applications this year."

Commenting on Zain Group's support of the latest MIT Arab Startup Competition, CEO Scott Gegenheimer said, "We are excited to support the competition again this year, and congratulate the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab for another milestone for the 10th year of running. We congratulate everyone responsible for bringing to life yet another edition of this outstanding competition which supports young aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams and appeals to a number of our core constituents, aligning with our outlook and values at Zain Group perfectly."

Gegenheimer continued, "We look forward to seeing the face of innovation being revealed throughout the course of the competition and shall take the opportunity to capitalize on the most promising ideas, supporting our evolution in becoming a digital lifestyle operator."

On this occasion Dr. Ebrahim Mohammed Janahi, Chief Executive of Tamkeen expressed his pleasure in Tamkeen's support to this competition and said: "In Tamkeen we support all initiatives through which we empower entrepreneurs to start and sustain their innovative projects in various vital sectors. We are proud to host this regional competition for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain as we believe such competitions has the ability to encourage entrepreneurs to offer the best of their creativity in a healthy competitive environment."

Dr. Janahi added "We are truly pleased with the number of applicants that exceeded 8,000 applications as it reflects the region's wealth of youthful energies that seek the opportunities to showcase their innovations and excellence."



The MIT Arab Startup Competition will culminate in a four-day event from April 24 to April 27, 2017 in Bahrain, with the announcement of the competition winners set to take place during the final award ceremony.

For more information on this year's MIT Arab Startup Competition eligibility and judging criteria, as well as the planned roadshows, please visit http://www.mitefarab.org

About MITEF Pan Arab:

Founded in 2005, the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Pan Arab Region (http://www.mitefarab.org) is one of the28 worldwidechapters of the MIT Enterprise Forum Global, an avid promoter of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide. The MIT Enterprise Forum- Pan Arab has a proven record in promoting MIT-style entrepreneurship by organizing each year the MITArab Startup Competition targeting 21 countries of the Arab region and attracting over12,000entrepreneurs a year.

About Zain Group:

Zain is a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services to over 47 million active customers as of 31 December, 2016. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain operates in: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages 'touch' on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI', through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (stock ticker: ZAIN).For more, please emailinfo@zain.com or visit: http://www.zain.com; http://www.facebook.com/zain; http://www.twitter.com/zain; http://www.youtube.com/zain; http://www.instagram.com/zaingroup; http://www.linkedin.com/company/zain

About Community Jameel:

Established in 2003, Community Jameel is a social enterprise organisation that operates a wide range of initiatives to promote a positive society and economic sustainability. From individual, community and Arab life as a whole, in Saudi Arabia and beyond, Community Jameel promotes Arab arts and culture in the Middle East and around the world, works against unemployment, enables research for poverty alleviation and food and water security, and provides education and training opportunities.

Community Jameel supports and partners with global institutions, which employ hundreds of people, all aiming to provide people with opportunities and training in the following areas:

• Job Creation - Bab Rizq Jameel

• Arts and Culture - Art Jameel

• Global Poverty Alleviation

• Food and Water Security

• Education and Training

• Health and Social

About Tamkeen:

Tamkeen is tasked with developing Bahrain's private sector and positioning it as the key driver of economic development. Established in August 2006, Tamkeen is one of the cornerstones of Bahrain's national reform initiatives and Bahrain's Economic Vision. Tamkeen has two primary objectives: Firstly, fostering the creation and development of enterprises, and secondly, providing support to enhance the productivity and growth of enterprises and individuals.

To achieve these objectives, Tamkeen's strategy focuses on quality enhancement, customer care and having a results-oriented approach. Through this strategy, a number of innovative programmes are provided to Bahrainis and businesses in Bahrain, which include training, consulting, financing, entrepreneurship support and others. These programmes help develop the capabilities of Bahrainis and enterprises and integrate new critical concepts for a vibrant sustainable private sector. To date, Tamkeen's programmes have benefited more than 130,000 Bahrainis and businesses.