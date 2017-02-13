SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- NextLevel Internet, Inc., a leader in cloud based communications, today announced that the company has recorded its 17th consecutive year of double digit growth for 2016. The NextLevel Voice unified communications platform was originally created for first responders and mission-critical clients, whose interruption of service could result in the loss of life, money, or reputation. Today's platform expands beyond voice services with additional supported technologies, including disaster recovery, NextLevel Meeting, NextWAN and CRM integrations.

The fully redundant, high-availability NextLevel Voice unified communications platform, and integrated solutions, continues to be a massive business driver for large and midsized enterprises. Supporting this milestone of double digit growth, the company has increased its executive staff with strategic new hires for business development and account management.

"The foundation of the NextLevel Voice unified communications platform continues to rapidly expand," said Jerry Morris, founder of NextLevel Internet, Inc. "We have brought in two industry veterans to support our growth by focusing on our most important assets, our clients. Clive and Derek both bring unique skill set and perspective that will ensure NextLevel continues on our path, providing the best communications technology in the industry along with an unsurpassed client experience."

Clive Harrison joins NextLevel as Vice President of Business Development, where he will oversee sales, partner growth, and channel expansion. Clive brings a 25 years of experience and leadership in the telecommunications and managed service provider space. Most recently, he worked as the Founder and Principal consultant at Business Development Success. Prior, he served as Vice President of Business Development for centrexIT, a San Diego based IT operations and management company.

Derek Gietzen comes onboard as Vice President of Account Management, where he will oversee the company's existing client base and manage the overall client life cycle experience. Prior to NextLevel, Derek served as President and CEO of Vycera Communications for nearly 13 years. He returns to the communications industry after a seven year period in executive pastorship.

For organizations that would like to request more information on NextLevel Voice unified communications platform and other managed services, please visit www.nextlevelinternet.com.

About NextLevel

Founded in 1999, NextLevel is a business-to-business voice, internet and managed unified communications services provider that matches its clients' needs with the highest quality deliverables and customer service available. NextLevel offers its clients access to a "private, fully managed" cloud network originally developed for first responders. NextLevel's highly redundant; top-tier voice and internet backbone delivers unbeatable value for today's serious businesses. NextLevel is managed and operated 24/7 by seasoned telecom, internet and data professionals who understand that impeccable service is paramount. For more information on NextLevel, please call 858-836-0703 or visit www.nextlevelinternet.com.

Media Contact

Mynt Public Relations

www.myntpr.com

Email Contact

(619) 822-2239



