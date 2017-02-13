Diebold Nixdorf And Air Bank Bridge Physical To Digital Cash Access With Newly Designed Contactless Solution

End-to-end offerings deliver advanced functionalities and enhanced consumer experience to Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Bank, an emerging financial institution in the Czech Republic, is partnering with Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), the global leader in driving connected commerce, based on its ability to innovate and deliver enhanced consumer experiences with the CS 2020 cash dispenser, software and services. The cash dispensers feature a range of advanced software-enabled digital functions, including the ability to authenticate and transact without the use of a traditional card reader or PIN pad.

Air Bank is piloting the new contactless machine that enables consumers to withdraw cash without inserting a card into the card reader. Instead, for user authentication, they can tap a near field communication (NFC)-enabled card, a NFC-stick or a NFC-sticker, that can be stuck onto a smartphone, for example, to the reader and enter their PIN on an encrypted touchscreen. The simplification of the user interface enables consumers to benefit from fast, convenient transaction processing which creates a better consumer experience. The addition of a contactless reader and an encrypted touchscreen for PIN entry further enhances the consumer experience by eliminating the risks of card trapping and skimming attacks.

For the first time-and within less than six months of becoming a combined company-Diebold Nixdorf has rapidly configured and deployed a complete end-to-end solution for Czech Republic's Air Bank with state-of-the-art hardware technology powered by advanced software and supported with world-class services.

As a recipient of the Red Dot Design Award in 2016, the CS 2020 conveys a minimalistic design and innovative consumer experience, in turn supporting Air Bank's philosophy of easy-to-use services. "Simplicity is one of the key values of our bank," said Jaromir Vostry, product manager for cards, at Air Bank. "With enhanced functions, the new contactless ATMs enable customers to withdraw cash as easily, comfortably and securely as they are used when making contactless payments in shops and other places."

"With the CS 2020, we as a technology innovation leader created a system that merges today's needs with tomorrow's vision for cash access for all users. And we are offering the familiarity, security, and functionality consumers expect across retail banking omnichannel environments," said Dr. Ulrich Näher, senior vice president, systems at Diebold Nixdorf. "As an integral technology partner, we look forward to working with Air Bank to support its successful connected commerce offering."

The CS 2020 can also be configured to authenticate users cardlessly through pre-staging a transaction on the consumer's smartphone. Once the transaction is staged, the user receives a secure QR code or one time PIN. When the QR code is scanned or the PIN is entered at the ATM, it quickly dispenses the cash.

Air Bank cooperates with Diebold Nixdorf since its founding in 2011. Since then, Air Bank has invested heavily in the expansion of its self-service channel and plans to grow their existing network of 160 terminals with both contactless and traditional card reader technology throughout 2017.

About Air Bank

Air Bank, a member of PPF Group is a modern and innovative 21st century Czech bank offering a new generation of online banking and running its own branch network. It officially started its operations in the Czech Republic in November 2011 with a view to be the first bank that people can like. Air Bank's key values include simplicity, courage, user-friendly approach and transparency. In November 2016, five years since its start, Air Bank had more than 700 employees, 34 branches in major Czech cities, and more than 500,000 customers, and it managed deposits in excess of CZK 75 billion.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

