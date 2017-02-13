Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Worth 127.00 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Nitrogenous Fertilizers Marketby Type (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate), Form (Liquid and Dry), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by Markets and Markets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 127.00 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.33% from 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse84 market data Tables and80 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nitrogenous-fertilizers-market-243341881.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by factors such as need to increase productivity and level yield and fertilizer intensity gaps across regions, and rise in awareness regarding soil profile and nutritional balance backed by state support.

The ammonium nitrate segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2016 to 2022

The ammonium nitrate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.Ammonium nitrate is the most effective means of increasing crop yield and has major impact in the productivity of the crop. The increase in awareness with regard to ammonium nitrate in the soil is driving the demand for this segment.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=243341881

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Fruits & vegetables are highly sensitive to the deficiencies of nutrients in the soil. These crops are of high value. The increased demand for fruits & vegetables and their sensitivity toward nutrients is driving the fruits & vegetables segment.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=243341881

The South American region is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2016 to 2022

The South American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as growth in population, rise in disposable incomes, progressive urbanization, and increase in demand for nutritional food products that in turn drive the demand for agricultural products. Growth is majorly witnessed in China, India, and Japan owing to the increase in the purchasing power of the population.

The Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies, such as Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Coromandel International Limited (India), Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada), and Koch Industries Inc. (U.S.).

Browse related reports:

Top 10 Trends in Agricultural Biologicals Market Industry (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Agricultural Inoculants, Agricultural Microbials, and Biological Seed Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-trend-agricultural-biological-market-139215554.html

Starter Fertilizers Market by Nutrient Component (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Micronutrients), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type, Method of Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/starter-fertilizer-market-251966522.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets