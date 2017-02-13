Tim Cook's AR iPhone to Boost Apple StockApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has made a strong comeback and there is renewed investor optimism on the record number of "iPhone" units shipped in the December 2016 quarter. Moreover, the continuous rumors and news surrounding the "iPhone 8," to be launched this September, is keeping AAPL stock in the limelight.Investors are also excited by the potential of the company's Services business, which grew 18% to $7.2 billion in the quarter. Tim Cook said that "Apple Services" will be equivalent to the size of a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...