Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Building and Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size & Forecast (2012 2021)" report to their offering.

This report provides data, analyses and opinion on construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. It details market size forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in building infrastructure construction industry.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2012-2021. Analyst commentary provides a strategic view of key market opportunities, growth trends and drivers, and risks.

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by housing type (multi family, single family), key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3), price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable), construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by office building, retail building, hospitality and luxury building, restaurant, entertainment, sports facility, construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by manufacturing plants, chemical pharmaceutical metal material processing, construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by healthcare construction, educational construction, public convenience, construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by marine and inland water infrastructure; utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure); transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction); construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

