China Soy Sauce Industry Overview, 2017-2021: Soy Sauce will Continue to Increase with the Progress of China's Brewing Techniques - Research and Markets

Soy sauce is the leading product in China's condiment industry with the largest annual output volume, presenting huge potential for growth. In recent years, China's soy sauce output volume has been constantly increasing. It exceeded 10 million tons in 2016 according to market research.

In China, soy sauce is mainly produced in high-salt liquid and low-salt solid, and the former produces higher-quality soy sauce with rich flavors. Major consumers are from the catering industry and households. In recent years, with the improved consumption standards and nutrition awareness of Chinese consumers, demand for soy sauce with special features has been increasing. In addition, inexpensive soy sauce also enjoys a large market mainly in the third and fourth tier cities and rural areas. However, soy sauce products will move from the middle end to the high end and structural adjustment is a long-term trend given the overall consumption upgrading of society.

From this analysis, China's soy sauce industry has huge room to grow. For one thing, catering industry's demand for soy sauce is stimulated because residents' income increases and the lifestyle changes and people eating out more often. For the other, demand for high-end soy sauce will continue to increase with the progress of China's soy sauce brewing techniques, the fusion of eastern and western catering cultures and consumers' growing health awareness.

Readers Can Obtain the Following Information from this Report:

Development Environment of Soy Sauce Brewing Industry in China

Production and Demand of Soy Sauce in China

Competition in Soy Sauce Market in China

Top 5 Soy Sauce Producers in China

Price Trend of Major Raw Materials of Soy Sauce Brewing in China , 2013-2016

, 2013-2016 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in Soy Sauce Industry in China , 2017-2021

, 2017-2021 Threats and Challenges in Soy Sauce Industry in China , 2017-2021

, 2017-2021 Forecast on Supply and Demand of Soy Sauce in China , 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned:



Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food Co. Ltd.

Jiajia Food Group Co.Ltd.

Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial & Commercial Holding Co.Ltd.

Lee Kum Kee

Shanghai Totole Food Co. Ltd.



