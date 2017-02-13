Vietnam Textile Chemicals (Apparel, Home Furnishing and Technical Textiles) Market 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vietnam Textile Chemicals Market By Product Type (Auxiliaries and Colorants), By Application (Apparel, Home Furnishing and Technical Textiles), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

The textile chemicals market in Vietnam is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during 2016-2025

On the basis of product type, the market of textile chemicals in the country has been broadly segmented into two categories, namely, Textile Auxiliaries and Colorants. Textile Auxiliaries are the chemicals used during each and every step of textile manufacturing process in order to impart certain characteristics to the fabric, while colorants are used to impart color to the textile products.

With booming garment & textile industry, the demand for textile chemicals in the country is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next ten years. Moreover, rapidly growing industrialization, increasing consumption of high quality textile products and promotion of textile chemicals in factories on account of their several recognized advantages are expected to boost the country's textile industry, subsequently driving the Vietnam textile chemicals market over the span of next ten years. Additionally, reduced barriers in trading and increasing foreign trade agreements are expected to aid the demand for textile chemicals in the country during forecast period.

Textile Auxiliaries dominated the Vietnam textile chemicals market in 2015. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next ten years as well owing to its usage and involvement during each and every step of textile processing.

Few of the leading players operating in Vietnam textile chemicals market include Nicca Vietnam Co., Ltd., Archroma Vietnam, Jintex Vietnam Company Limited and Huntsman Textile Effects, among others.

Vietnam Textile Chemicals Market discusses the following aspects of Vietnam textile chemicals market:

Vietnam Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Textile Auxiliaries Vs. Colorants), By End Use Application (Apparels & Garments, Home Furnishing and Technical Textiles), By Region

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

Digital Fabric Printing

Upcoming Textile Chemical Plants

Nano Finishing

Green Chemistry

Innovative Product Range

Companies Mentioned

Archroma Vietnam

Avco Vietnam Company Limited

Connell Brothers Vietnam

Dow Chemical International Ltd.

Evonik Vietnam Limited Liability Company

Huntsman Textile Effects

Jintex Vietnam Company Limited

Lautan Luas Vietnam Company Limited

NICCA VIETNAM CO.,LTD

CO.,LTD Texchem Materials ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd

