

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD), the parent company of Sears and Kmart, has discontinued online sales of 31 Trump Home items. Sears now becomes the latest retailer to discontinue the sale of Trump-branded merchandise from its stores.



A spokesman for Sears Holdings had said that 31 Trump Home items were among the items that were removed from the company's online stores this week. The Trump Home collection includes lighting, furniture and bedding.



However, responding to media reports that Sears and Kmart have removed Trump products from its websites, Sears said in a blog post that it constantly removes and adds products from its offerings. The company noted that the products removed from its websites included 'a very small number of Trump products.'



'But, any fair observer who searches for Trump or Ivanka Trump on Sears.com would find hundreds of products available for purchase. All of these products are offered by our marketplace sellers and not directly by Sears or Kmart,' Sears added.



According to Sears, it constantly monitors products for productivity and adds products that are in demand. Products with lesser demand or that are found unsafe are removed.



'I think any fair observer can understand why this confusion was generated and why we prefer to remain focused on serving our members and our marketplace sellers and leave the politics to others,' Chris Braithwaite, Sears Holdings' vice president of Media Relations & Corporate Communications, said in the blog post.



In early February, Seattle-based department store chain Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) said it will discontinue selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories due to poor sales performance.



The move comes amid the ongoing 'Grab Your Wallet' campaign by an anti-Trump group that encourages shoppers to boycott products that has ties with President Trump or his family.



The anti-Trump group has called for the boycott of more than 70 companies for doing business with the Trump family or selling Trump products.



