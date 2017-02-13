MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- (Family Features) If you're one of the 57 percent of women who believes having an organized closet would make finding what you want easier and faster, there's no time like the present to stop dreaming about having a beautiful and organized closet. Take charge and start the project now.

Having a disorganized closet is a problem for at least one in four women, according a recent ClosetMaid survey. Some women (1 in 10) are even depressed when they open their closet doors. What's more, some research suggests the average American wastes as much as 55 minutes a day (roughly 12 days a year) searching for things they can't find.

Introducing some organization is a simple way to alleviate these worries. Whether you reside in an apartment in the city or a home in the suburbs, your best starting point is to create a plan of attack. Professional organizer Barbara Reich of Resourceful Consultants offers these tips for getting started:

Assess your needs. Ask questions like: Do you have a walk-in closet or a reach-in? Need to create one within a room? Do you prefer more shelves over hanging space? Is shoe storage important? Do you prefer a flexible system, like wire, that can adapt to your changing needs or do you prefer something with a designer look? Are you a DIYer or do you require professional assistance?

Define your taste and style. Do you prefer modern or traditional? Or are you more eclectic?

Identify the product that works best for your needs and your budget. One option to consider is ClosetMaid SpaceCreations, a designer-inspired, DIY-acquired option that provides customizable storage inside and outside of closets. Available in Classic White or Premier Dark Java, it's easy to install and is extremely versatile with different accessories and options like shoe shelves, drawers and acrylic dividers to provide a completely personalized look. As an added bonus, this storage option can be adapted for a nursery, mudroom or pantry. A handy online design tool or a complimentary professional designer can assist you with the layout and design.

Let the organizing fun begin. Before you restock your new closet, scrutinize your wardrobe and accessories, and get rid of items you won't ever wear or use again.

Once you've got everything neatly in place, enjoy your newfound organization, but be vigilant about keeping your closet in order. Dedicate 15 minutes each week to keep it looking as good as new.

Find more creative closet solutions at ClosetMaid.com, and find a video to help you calculate your storage space here.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3108727



Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com



