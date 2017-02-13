sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.02.2017 | 16:24
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Robert Talbut
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Pacific Assets Trust plc
b)LEI
2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 12.5p shares


GB0006674385
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition for own account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
238.25 pence per share4,882
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



4,882 ordinary 12.5p shares


238.25 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
13 February 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc


© 2017 PR Newswire