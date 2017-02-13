DuSolo Fertilizers: DuSolo Provides Update on Status of 2016 Annual Financial Statement Filing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DSF (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSXV:DSF)) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") provides the following update on the preparation of its 2016 audited financial statements and other annual filings:

As indicated in its January 30, 2017 news release, on January 30, 2017 DuSolo was required to file:

Audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2016 as required by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations;

Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements, as required by Part 5 of National Instrument 51- 102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations; and

CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements, as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "required filings").

DuSolo continues to work with its new auditors towards the completion of the required filings. The Company previously anticipated that it would be in a position to file the required filings by February 15, 2017. The Company's current estimate is that the required filings will be made on or before February 28, 2017.

Dusolo applied to the securities commissions of the provinces in which it is a reporting issuer and has been granted a management cease trade order for the duration of the default. Until the required filings are made and the management cease trade order is lifted, Dusolo will satisfy the requirements of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (the "MCTO Policy") which require Dusolo to issue bi-weekly news releases to keep the market continuously informed of any developments during the period of the default.

On behalf of DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

(604) 484 7122

ir@dusolo.com (mailto:ir@dusolo.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DuSolo Fertilizers via Globenewswire

