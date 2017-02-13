REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") is pleased to announce it is building a new high throughput elevator in Vegreville, Alberta, further strengthening its presence in northeast Alberta. The company has received all necessary regulatory approvals, with construction expected to begin this spring.

"We have a long and successful history in this area of Alberta, so we're proud to continue supporting our local customers with a new facility that will allow us to provide the industry-leading standard of service that Viterra is known for," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "Our new elevator will position us to connect these customers to global markets, backed by the expertise of our staff and the full suite of online tools that are available exclusively to Viterra customers. It will also complement our strong port presence, as we look to continue meeting the demands of our end users."

The facility will have a storage capacity of 35,000 metric tonnes, with the ability to load up to 130 railcars through a loop track that will be serviced by CN Rail.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

