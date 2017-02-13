Organizations of all sizes and maturity levels will have an intelligence-driven defense with ThreatConnect

Recognizing that security operations and threat intelligence are not one size fits all, ThreatConnect, Inc.©, provider of the industry's only intelligence-driven and extensible security platform, announces a new suite of products designed for organizations just getting started with a threat intelligence program or those looking to expand. All products are built on the ThreatConnect Platform which was created to help organizations understand adversaries, automate their security operations, and mitigate threats faster using threat intelligence; and adapt as organizations grow and change.

ThreatConnect's CEO Adam Vincent said, "It's always been our vision that threat intel and analytics have to be the foundation for all of your security decisions. How can you know what action to take without intelligence? Now that we have built our Platform on a solid foundation of threat intelligence, we can bring to bear the power of that intelligence into collaboration, orchestration, automation, and defensive integrations in a way that would not have been possible if we started with those technologies first."

ThreatConnect's suite of new products include:

TC Identify: Intelligence Delivered with ThreatConnect

TC Manage: Intelligence-Driven Orchestration

TC Analyze: Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP)

TC Complete: Security Operations and Analytics Platform

As ThreatConnect's flagship product, TC Complete™ enables informed strategic and tactical decision-making based on the power of an organization's threat intelligence. With TC Complete, the industry's first security operations and analytics platform, organizations can run their security operations center with high efficiency and effectiveness. Users will be able to orchestrate their security processes, analyze their data, respond to threats, and report progress in one central place. TC Complete incorporates all the best features and benefits of its other products plus more. Built on the ThreatConnect Platform, it provides the confidence that organizations are basing actions and decisions on relevant threat intelligence.

TC Identify provides vetted, usable threat intelligence compiled from more than 100 open source feeds, crowdsourced intelligence from within ThreatConnect's dozens of communities, analyst-curated intelligence from the company's own ThreatConnect Research Team, and the option to add intelligence from any of our TC Exchange™ partners. The ThreatConnect Platform provides the story behind the activity and shows how it ties to other events in the Platform; delivering a full picture which enables organizations to take more confident action.

Unlike typical orchestration tools, TC Manage™ is built on the ThreatConnect Platform providing the ability to orchestrate an organization's security functions and the confidence that tasks and decisions are based on vetted, relevant threat intelligence. Organizations have the ability to automate part or all of their processes for managing threat data, including sending indicators to defensive tools for alerting or blocking, or looping in a team member to perform a manual tasks. Having all of an organization's aggregated and enriched data in the same place, ThreatConnect's orchestration capabilities allow for more focused and effective response to threats all without having to expand a security team or buy more tools.

TC Analyze™,ThreatConnect's widely-adopted Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) product was created and built for analysts, by analysts. With TC Analyze, organizations can easily enrich threat data and create intelligence to provide their teams with insights and help prioritize their efforts. Built on the ThreatConnect Platform, TC Analyze provides a central place for teams to analyze their data, and integrate with all of their existing security tools. With TC Analyze, teams of any size can better understand which threats are relevant to them; gain visibility into attack patterns of adversaries; and easily share threat intelligence with key stakeholders and executives.

ThreatConnect's VP of Product, Andy Pendergast said, "By introducing our new innovative suite of products, we are able to address all levels of need in the marketplace. With these four specific products, ThreatConnect allows any organization with any size security team the option to extend its capabilities. We conducted substantial research into organizations' current and potential intelligence needs to protect their environment and came up with these specific products to reach them where they are now and where they need to be in the future."

The ThreatConnect suite of products, all built on the ThreatConnect Platform, was created to better equip security teams in identifying the most relevant threats, proactively protecting their network, and quickly responding to incidents in a measurable way.

About ThreatConnect®

ThreatConnect® arms organizations with a powerful defense against cyber threats and the confidence to make strategic business decisions. Built on the industry's only intelligence-driven, extensible security platform, ThreatConnect provides a suite of products designed to meet the threat intelligence aggregation, analysis and automation needs of security teams at any maturity level. More than 1,600 companies and agencies worldwide deploy the ThreatConnect platform to fully integrate their security technologies, teams, and processes with relevant threat intelligence resulting in reduced detection to response time and enhanced asset protection. To register for a free ThreatConnect account or learn more, visit: www.threatconnect.com.

