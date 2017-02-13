Drone Software Market Worth 12.33 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Drone Software Market by Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), Offering (App-Based Software, Desktop Software), Application (Control & Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 2.85 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.33 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 27.63% during the forecast period.

The key factors expected to fuel the growth of the drone software market include increasing investments and the rising use of drones in commercial and military applications.

Based on architecture, the open source segment is expected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period

Based on architecture, the open source segment is expected to dominate the market. Open source software are available freely and many companies are opting for open source software. The trend in drone software is towards open source software as end users require customized software for operating drones.

Based on offering, the desktop software segment is expected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period

Based on offering, the desktop software segment is estimated to lead the drone software market during the forecast period. Desktop-based software have the same responsive interface as app-based. However, desktop-based software are loaded with more complex drone data analysis, mapping, and image processing features. The advanced features provided by desktop-based applications are expected to result in the increased demand across industries.

Based on application, the analytics segment is projected to witness highest growth in the drone software market during the forecast period

Based on application, the analytics segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the drone software market during the forecast period. The data captured by drones can be used for analytics and provided to businesses to help them in decision-making. Drone software are developed according to the diverse needs of different applications.

Based on platform, the military segment is projected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period

Based on platform, the military segment is estimated to dominate the drone software market during the forecast period. Drones are being rapidly adopted in the military sector for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, and strike missions. Search & rescue, aerial refueling, and air combat are some of the upcoming applications of drones in the military sector.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for drone software in 2016; Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth

North America is estimated to lead the drone software market in 2016. Disruptive technologies used in drone software industry in the region are transforming the way the companies do business and helping them gain competitive advantage. The drone software market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to innovations in technology and increasing focus on the manufacturing of commercial drones at low cost.

Key players profiled in the drone software market report include Pix4D (Switzerland), Precision Hawk (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Airware, Inc. (U.S.), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Dreamhammer Inc. (U.S.), Drone Volt (France), and DroneDeploy (U.S.), among others.



