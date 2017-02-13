HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies, a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, today announced that its StealthINTERCEPT solution was honored as Best 'Intrusion Detection & Prevention' product in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. STEALTHbits was also a finalist for 'Best Cybersecurity Company' with 100 to 500 employees.

"Every attacker is after the same two things: credentials and data," said Adam Laub, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, STEALTHbits Technologies. "StealthINTERCEPT is designed to monitor all Active Directory, File Systems, and Exchange traffic in real-time, enabling organizations to detect indicators of compromise and automatically block attacks without any reliance on native logging."

"With advanced threats like ransomware growing in prevalence, detecting unwanted changes or access, and instantiating preventive controls are mission-critical to the enforcement of security and compliance policy. We are delighted to be recognized as 'Best Intrusion Detection & Prevention' product, and to be a finalist for 'Best Cybersecurity Company' in our range," Laub concluded.

StealthINTERCEPT is the only product that offers the full array of capabilities in one solution: real-time detection of every change and access attempt, built-in authentication-based and file system attack analytics, one complete package for Active Directory security, and certified integration with industry-leading SIEM platforms.

The annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies and individuals that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in information security across over 50 product, company, and professional award categories. The highly competitive awards attracted over 450 entries from global leaders throughout the cybersecurity industry.

Come visit STEALTHbits at the RSA Conference 2017 booth N4312, February 13-17 to learn how we help organizations secure their credentials and data through Data Access Governance, Change & Access Monitoring, Threat Detection, and Active Directory Security.

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

