

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Washington on Monday for a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for later in the day.



Trudeau has vowed to preserve Canada's close ties with its most important ally, and said he will highlight creating jobs and opportunity for Canadian citizens through the continued close integration on both sides of the border.



A task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs is expected to be launched in the presence of Trump's daughter Ivanka.



Trudeau is the third leader after British Prime Minister Theresa May and Japanese Prime Minster Shinto Abe to visit Trump after he assumed office less than a month ago.



Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto had canceled a scheduled meeting with his American counterpart last month after Trump said that if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the planned border wall, then it would be better to cancel the Nieto's visit.



Trudeau, a Liberal leader, is polar opposite to tycoon-turned politician Trump.



They are divided on mainly two issues - trade and immigration.



Canada is worried over the US president's pledge to renegotiate free trade deal NAFTA. Trudeau is known as an advocate for free trade. US is the main destination of Canada's exports.



Trudeau was one of the first world leaders to respond to Trump's immigration ban, by saying Canada welcomes refugees who have been rejected from the US.



