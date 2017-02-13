Company one of only 10 finalists in the ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year category

The European Business Awards sponsored by RSM, Europe's largest cross-section business competition, announced Upstream as a finalist and Ruban d'Honneur recipient, for the ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year. Upstream is one of only 10 companies from across Europe selected for the accolade in this category.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Upstream's Growth Strategy ranks among Europe's Top-10. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This important distinction reflects Upstream's ability to demonstrate a solid, international growth strategy, achieving outstanding results in terms of key metrics, such as consumer reach, geographical footprint, revenues generated, paying subscribers, mobile operator clients, new product offerings and market share.

The European Business Awards engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries, with Upstream selected as one of only 110 finalists to compete to win one of the competition's 11 prestigious award categories. This win follows on the heels of the company being named a National Champion, in September 2016. Thanks to that, Upstream is currently competing to become National Public Champion for Greece, to progress to the next public voting stage of this prestigious business competition. To watch Upstream's video and vote for the company, please visit bit.ly/VoteUpstream. The public vote will close on March 1st, 2017.

Upstream will learn whether it is a winner of the ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year at a Gala final taking place on May 4th, 2017, in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Marco Veremis, CEO Co-founder, Upstream, commented: "We are delighted to have been selected as one of only 10 finalists in the ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year in this prestigious business competition. We are a strong business with sustained international growth, continuously increasing our presence in high growth markets. This recognition solidifies Upstream's reputation as a truly global and high-achieving business."

Adrian Tripp, CEO, European Business Awards, said: "To survive in this economic climate is hard enough, so to innovate, prosper and grow as Upstream has is truly remarkable. Europe needs more companies like this. Well done to all Ruban d'Honneur recipients."

The European Business Awards were set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Lead sponsor RSM, is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms worldwide, and has supported the European Business Awards since its inception.

About Upstream

Upstream is a leading mobile commerce platform, accelerating m-commerce in high growth markets. Our software and infrastructure platform already enables 1.2 billion people to effortlessly receive and pay for the most relevant and affordable digital subscription services on their mobile devices. We have 80 million paying subscribers in 45+ countries, making purchases worth $237 million in 2016 alone and growing rapidly. For mobile operators, we are a strong partner that leverages their assets to become key players in the mobile commerce space. For developers, publishers and service providers, we offer a shortcut to the next 3 billion consumers.

More information about Upstream can be found at www.upstreamsystems.com.

