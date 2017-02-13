5G is expected to be one of the most important technology developments in our time. It will connect billions of "things" that haven't been connected before, bringing intelligence and data to cars, homes, buildings, factories, cities, infrastructure and more to transform the way we live. Intel is delivering new technologies and working with leaders in the industry on platforms now to realize the full promise of 5G. Join Intel in Barcelona at MWC 2017 to immerse in the future of 5G.

Visit Intel in Hall 3, Booth 3E31

Visit the Intel booth to experience how 5G will transform and improve our daily lives with demos, from smart cities and connected homes to virtual reality and autonomous driving.

Where: Fira Gran Via, Hall 3, Booth 3E31

Intel at MWC

5G Impact Panel

Asha Keddy, vice president and general manager of the Communications and Devices Group at Intel, will join other industry leaders to discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way mobile works and how it is used. This panel is open to all registered press and analysts.

When: March 2, 2017, 11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 4, Auditorium 5

The Disruptive Impact of Blockchain

Kelly Olson, director of the Distributed Ledger Technology group at Intel, is speaking on a panel to explore where and how blockchain is expected to have impact, and what challenges need to be addressed for the technology to be realized.

When: Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 a.m. 12:10 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 4, Auditorium 5

Want more information?

Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.intel.com/MWC-2017/ and follow us on social media at @IntelNews, @Intel and www.facebook.com/intel.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005226/en/

Contacts:

Intel Global Communications (U.S.)

Agnes Kwan, +1 408-398-2573

agnes.ck.kwan@intel.com

or

Intel Global Communications (Europe)

Alistair Kemp, +44 778 974 6205

alistair.kemp@intel.com