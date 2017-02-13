Walking Tractor Market to Grow at 8.33% CAGR During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The walking tractor market report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of the walking tractor across various geographies. The introduction of the electric powered walking tractor is a key trend that will impel growth in the walking tractor market. Manufacturers of walking tractors have designed electrical engine for the tractor, which is driven by alternating current (AC).

One trend in walking tractor market is emergence of electric powered walking tractor. Most of the walking tractors use internal combustion engine. This results in high level of noise and vibration. Therefore, the use of walking tractor is limited in a closed environment with the presence of exhaust engine gas. Thus, the working conditions for walking tractor operators become extremely severe. To overcome the problem, manufacturers of walking tractors have designed electrical engine for the tractor with a rated power of 3kW which is driven by alternating current (AC).

The analysts forecast global walking tractor market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the period 2017-2021. According to the report, one driver in market is walking tractor as a versatile tool. The walking tractor has emerged as one of the versatile garden tools for large plots. The manufacturers built walking tractors with a variety of attachments, making it possible to use as a gardening tool. The small gardens with 5,000 sq. ft. or less can be managed by hand tools. However, the larger gardens require some mechanical aid. The gardening equipment manufacturers offer a variety of standalone products such as garden tillers, mowers, and chippers-shredders. These machines have their own engines which increase the cost and maintenance work.

Key players in the global walking tractor market: BCS America, Deere & Company, and Grillo. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: CLAAS Jinyee Agricultural Machinery (Shandong), Kranti Agro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kubota Agricultural Machinery, Shandong Changlin Machinery Group, and V.S.T Tillers Tractors.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is lack of educated workforce in agricultural sector. One of the major challenges faced by the market is the lack of new workforce in the agricultural sector. The younger generation is reticent to enter the agricultural sector. The lack of infrastructure in rural areas and the instability of earnings are forcing the youth to adopt professions other than farming and agriculture-related jobs.

