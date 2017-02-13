Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentagriculture tractors market in Europereport. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005359/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the agriculture tractors market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the agriculture tractors market in Europe is highly concentrated. Vendors benefit from favorable interest rates set by their respective governments to stimulate investments. This has helped provide better finances to farmers to invest in agricultural equipment.

Vendors compete in terms of cost, brand appeal, horsepower, utility, and economic efficiency. The extent and reliability of their service networks also play an important role in their popularity among end-users. The popularity of brands varies from one region to another. Vendors need to adapt their strategies and technologies to adapt to the needs, challenges, and opportunities in various regions to gain a competitive edge.

"In mature markets, farm sizes are usually large, mechanization is high, and customer loyalty is more. In emerging countries, farm sizes are usually smaller, mechanization is lower, and customer loyalty is lesser. Customers in these economies attach a lot of importance to price and availability. Therefore, vendors should tailor their market strategies to suit the needs of customers and focus on the implementation of new technologies that provide cost-efficiency and quality," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio foragricultural equipmentresearch.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56429

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

AGCO Corporation

AGCO designs, manufactures, and markets agricultural solutions. Its product portfolio includes farm tractors, hay tools, combines, sprayers, grain storage and forage equipment, protein production systems, and replacement parts. The company engages in R&D activities and uses leading edge technologies to maximize productivity and profitability. Different tractor brands offered by the company are Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra.

ARGO TRACTORS

ARGO TRACTORS designs, produces, and markets agricultural machines and tractors. The company offers tractors for use in orchards and vineyards; crawler tractors and models for open field work; and machinery spare parts, which includes transmissions, power lifts, axles, and cabs. The company produces 24,000 tractors that are marketed under the McCormick, Landin, and Valpadana brands

CLAAS

CLAAS is a leader in providing machinery to the agriculture manufacturing industry. It is mainly involved in manufacturing and selling agricultural engineering equipment. The company sells its products in France, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, and other countries. The company offers forage harvesting machinery and agricultural systems. It also provides services and parts, including lubricants, batteries, camera systems, measuring instruments.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is involved in the manufacture of agriculture and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, specialty vehicles for defense, firefighting, and other vehicles. Some of the well-known brands of the company are Case IH, Steyr, New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, IVECO Astra, IVECO Bus, IVECO, Heuliez Bus, Magirus, and FPT

Deere Company

Deere Company manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, construction, and forestry equipment worldwide. It has a significant presence in the agriculture market in Europe. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes equipment such as large, medium, and utility tractors; tillage, hay, and forage equipment; and front-end equipment and sugarcane loaders. Its products also include integrated agricultural management systems and precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies.

SDF

SDF is the manufacturer of tractors, engines, harvesting machines, and agricultural machines. It distributes its products through the DEUTZ-FAHR, Lamborghini Trattori, SAME, Hurlimann, Gregoire, and Lamborghini Green Pro brands. Thecompany offers a wide variety of agricultural equipment to facilitate farmers and maximize their productivity through technological excellence.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tractor Engines Market 2017-2021

Global Walking Tractor Market 2017-2021

Global Tractor Rental Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like category spend intelligencefurniture and home furnishing; and health and wellness. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005359/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com