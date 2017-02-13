China Passenger Vehicle Industry Overview, 2017-2021: Passenger Vehicle Manufacturing Industry is Under Strict Regulation by the Chinese Government - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The passenger vehicle manufacturing industry is under strict regulation by the Chinese government in the following aspects. Firstly, there is a strict examination and approval system. The Chinese government strictly examines and approves investment projects of whole passenger vehicles and vehicle engines. Secondly, there is a strict catalogue system. Enterprises are able to manufacture automobiles and products can be sold only if they are approved by the government. In addition, the manufacturing of new products is also under strict restrictions.

Thirdly, there are polices regulating technologies in the industry. For example, the Chinese government puts emphasis on economical sedans that are in accordance to national safety, energy efficiency and emission standards and personal vehicle demands. Gasoline motors must reach Euro III or China IV emission standards. Moderate development of sedan diesel engines, single-fuel combustion engines and hybrid engine systems is also encouraged.

In 2016, the output volume and sales volume of passenger vehicles in China were 24.421 million and 24.377 million, increasing by 15.5% and 14.9% over 2015, respectively. The growth rates were 1.0 percentage point and 1.2 percentage points, which were higher than that of the overall output volume and sales volume of automobiles.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co. Ltd.

SAIC General Motors Co. Ltd.

SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co. Ltd.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co. Ltd.



1 Relevant Concepts of Passenger Vehicle Industry



2 Analysis on Passenger Vehicle Industry in China, 2012-2016



3 Competition in Passenger Vehicle Industry in China, 2012-2016



4 Analysis on Top 10 Passenger Vehicle Manufacturers in China, 2012-2016



5 Analysis on Raw Material Costs and Sales Prices in Passenger Vehicle Manufacturing Industry in China, 2013-2016

6 Forecasts on Development of Passenger Vehicle Industry in China, 2017-2021

