Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increased Adoption of Mobility in Clientless Remote Support - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global clientless remote support software market to grow at a CAGR of 15.21% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, enterprises have enabled remote connectivity using network and security infrastructure. Technologies, such as VPN, played a major role in enabling devices, such as laptops, and have become leading players in connectivity. Smaller devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have become more powerful than basic laptops and have better user interfaces. The built-in support for wireless connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, in these devices has made them a preferred choice among employees. The growth of mobile devices in the clientless remote support software market has made the vendors develop applications specific to mobile OS such as Bomgar InSight.
Key vendors
- Bomgar
- Cisco Systems
- Citrix Systems
- LogMeIn
- TeamViewer
Other prominent vendors
- NTRglobal
- Rsupport
- Apache Guacamole
