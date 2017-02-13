Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increased Adoption of Mobility in Clientless Remote Support - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global clientless remote support software market to grow at a CAGR of 15.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, enterprises have enabled remote connectivity using network and security infrastructure. Technologies, such as VPN, played a major role in enabling devices, such as laptops, and have become leading players in connectivity. Smaller devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have become more powerful than basic laptops and have better user interfaces. The built-in support for wireless connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, in these devices has made them a preferred choice among employees. The growth of mobile devices in the clientless remote support software market has made the vendors develop applications specific to mobile OS such as Bomgar InSight.

Key vendors

Bomgar

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

LogMeIn

TeamViewer



Other prominent vendors



NTRglobal

Rsupport

Apache Guacamole



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Benefits of the clientless remote support software



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Impact of trends



Part 15: Buying criteria



Part 16: Five forces analysis



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8bj4z/global_clientless

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716