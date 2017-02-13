Tumor Necrosis Factor Drugs (Humira, Remicade & Enbrel) Inhibiotrs Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibiotrs Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The anti TNF Drugs (Humira, Remicade & Enbrel) for Rheumatic Disease have combined sales of more than US$ 30 Billion in 2015.

The Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 report analyzes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors market. The anti TNF drugs are among the top 10 global block buster drugs and have dominated the global pharmaceutical market landscape for many years.

Over the past decade the pharmaceutical agents directed against TNF-a, infliximab, adalimumab and Etanercept, have been widely and successfully employed for the management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, and however two novel anti-TNF-a agents such as golimumab and certolimumab pegol, recently entered the market for the treatment of RA, AS, Crohn's disease and psoriasis.

The encouragement of the research by the positive results obtained from the use of TNF-a antagonists in terms of efficacy and safety and due to the increasingly collecting the evidence regarding the implication of TNF-a in the pathogenesis of numerous disorders and the anti-TNF-a agents have been considered for the management of diseases other than the ones they were initially approved for.

Anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) therapy is a valid, effective and increasingly used option in inflammatory bowel disease management. However, the further knowledge and therapeutic indications regarding the drugs are still growing. Anti-TNF therapy may be essential to achieve the recently projected end points and the prevention of bowel damage and prevention of patient's disability.

Anti-TNF drugs are also recommended to be more operative in early disease, particularly in early Crohn's disease. Moreover, its efficiency for prevention of postoperative recurrence in Crohn's disease is still debated. Costs and adverse effects, the significance of drug monitoring and the possibility of anti-TNF therapy withdrawal in selected patients are still debated issues. The reviews are expected to describe and discuss the most relevant data about the progress with anti-TNF therapy for the organization of inflammatory bowel disease.

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 Report Highlight:

- Overview of Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors

- Approaches Used in Development of Anti-TNF

- TNF Inhibitors Market Overview

- Tumor Necrosis Factor as an Anti-Cancer Agent

- Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

- Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Pipeline: 151

- Marketed Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors: 25

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)

1.1 Basic Structure of the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Molecule

1.2 Significance of Tumor Necrosis Factor for the Biosynthesis Regulation

1.2.1 Regulation of TNF Biosynthesis at the Transcriptional Level

1.2.2 Regulation the TNF at the Receptor Level

1.3 Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptors

2. Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Signaling Pathway

2.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor1 (TNFR1) Signaling

2.2 Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2 (TNFR 2) Signaling

3. Overview of Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors

3.1 Mechanism of Action of Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors

3.2 Mechanism of Action of Remicade in the Inflammatory Diseases

3.3 Mechanism of Action of the Etanercept

3.4 Mechanism of Action of Humira

4. Approaches Used in Development of Anti-TNF

4.1 Monoclonal Antibody Approach

4.2 Recombinant DNA Technology Approach

5. Function of TNF in Immune Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

5.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.2 Crohn's Disease

5.3 Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis

6. Involvement of TNF & its Receptor in Neurodegenerative Disorders

6.1 Alzheimer's Diseases

6.2 Parkinson's Diseases

6.3 Ischemic Stroke

6.4 Multiple Sclerosis

7. Role of the Tumor Necrosis Factor in the Development of the Cancer

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tumor Necrosis Factor as Carcinogen

7.3 Tumor Necrosis Factor as an Anti-Cancer Agent

8. TNF Inhibitors Market Overview

8.1 Market of Anti-TNF Blockbuster Drugs

8.1.1 Market of Humira

8.1.2 Market of Enbrel

8.1.3 Market of Remicade

8.2 Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Pipeline Overview

9. Global TNF Inhibitors Market Dynamics

9.1 Accelerative Parameters to the TNF Inhibitor Market

9.2 Challenges to the TNF Inhibitor Market

10. Future Implications of TNF Inhibitor Market

11. Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Unknown

11.2 Research

11.3 Preclinical

11.4 Clinical

11.5 Phase-I

11.6 Phase-I/II

11.7 Phase-II

11.8 Phase-II/III

11.9 Phase-III

11.10 Preregistration

11.11 Registered

12. Marketed Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Clinical Insight

12.1 Lumbricus Rubellus Extract (Disolf)

12.2 Certolizumab Pegol (Cimzia, Simziya)

12.3 Apremilast (Otezla)

12.4 Lenalidomide (Ladevina, Revlimid)

12.5 Adalimumab (Humira, Raheara)

12.6 Etanercept (Enbrel)

12.7 Infliximab Biosimilar (Inflectra, Remsima)

12.8 Adalimumab Biosimilar

12.9 Pomalidomide (Imnovid, Pomalyst)

12.10 Belimumab (Benlysta)

12.11 Etanercept Biosimilar (Infinitam)

12.12 Golimumab (Simponi)

12.13 Infliximab Biosimilar (Infimab)

12.14 Infliximab (Remicade)

12.15 Etanercept Biosimilar (Intacept)

12.16 Iguratimod (Careram, Kolbet)

12.17 Thalidomide (Thaled, Thalidomide Celgene, Thalomid)

12.18 Infliximab Biosimilar

12.19 Adalimumab Biosimilar (Exemptia)

12.20 Etanercept Biosimilar (Iran)

12.21 Etanercept Biosimilar (Etacept, Etanar, Yisaipu)

12.22 Iguratimod

12.23 Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor-Alpha Antibody Oral

12.24 Pentoxifylline (Claudicat, Dospan Pento, Elorgan, Pentoxifilina, Trental)

12.25 Sho-seiryu-to

13. TNF Inhibitors Suspended in Clinical Pipeline

13.1 No Development Reported

13.2 Discontinued

13.3 Suspended

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 AbbVie

14.2 Ablynx

14.3 Apogenix

14.4 AryoGen Biopharma

14.5 Bionovis

14.6 CASI Pharmaceuticals

14.7 Celltrion

14.8 Celgene Corporation

14.9 Delenex Therapeutics

14.10 Dexa Medica

14.11 EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

14.12 Janssen Biotech

14.13 GlaxoSmithKline

14.14 HanAll Biopharma

14.15 Intas Pharmaceuticals

14.16 LEO Pharma

14.17 LG Life Sciences

14.18 MedImmune

14.19 Momenta Pharmaceuticals

14.20 Novartis

14.21 PROBIOMED

14.22 Reliance Life Sciences

14.23 Sandoz

14.24 Samsung Bioepis

14.25 Sanofi-Aventis

14.26 Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

14.27 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

14.28 Simcere Pharmaceutical

14.29 Toyama Chemical

14.30 Tsumura

14.31 UCB

14.32 Zydus Cadila

