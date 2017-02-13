TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE: MTA) (OTCQB: EXCFF) (FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement of 14,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.50 per Unit for a total gross proceeds of $7,000,000, of which 8,000,000 Units will be offered for sale on a best efforts basis through Eight Capital for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share at $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the closing date. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the stock trades at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days. All securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a four-month-and-a-day hold period. Broker fees where applicable are 7% cash commission and 7% broker warrants at $0.75 for 2 years.

The equivalent of US$2 million of the proceeds will be used to acquire 15% of the issued shares in Silverback Ltd. as announced on January 18, 2017. Silverback Ltd. owns a silver stream on producing Gold Mine, which produced 81,873 oz Au and 121,682 oz Ag in 2015. The silver stream covers 100% of the silver produced from the operation and according to the Silver Streaming Agreement, silver is purchased at 10% of the spot price and the stream continues through 2026. Metalla also has an "option" granted by Silverback Ltd. to co-invest on a future streaming transaction for up to US$2 million. All future transactions are subject to diligence and financing.

"This financing is another important milestone for Metalla allowing it to acquire its first cash flowing asset with direct exposure to silver," stated Brett Heath, President of Metalla.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests.

