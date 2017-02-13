SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Marking a year in which it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the SCSI Trade Association (STA), established to support and promote SCSI technology used in data storage interconnects, today announced its 2017 Board of Directors.

"The longevity of STA is a testament to the continued innovation of SCSI technology, the foundation of today's predominant enterprise storage interface standard - Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)," said Rick Kutcipal, President, STA and Marketing Manager, Data Center Storage Group, Broadcom Limited. "Comprised of representatives from our member companies, our board of directors all make outstanding contributions to the storage industry and will be invaluable as we support a roadmap that extends to 24Gb/s SAS and beyond."

The STA's executive officers and board of directors serve in a governance and fiduciary role by representing the interests of the organization's strategic planning and on-going operations. This translates into topnotch ideas and wisdom that turn into executable programs that benefit all STA members and the storage industry at-large.

2017 STA Board of Directors Officers:

President: Rick Kutcipal, Marketing Manager, Data Center Storage Group, Broadcom Limited

Vice President: Greg McSorley, Technical Business Development Manager, Amphenol Corporation

Secretary: Jeremiah Tussey, Sr. Product Marketing Manager (Alliances), Scalable Storage Business Unit, Microsemi Corporation

Treasurer: Chet Mercado, Technical Marketing Engineer/Third Party Alliance, Western Digital Corporation

2017 STA Board of Directors At-Large:

Cameron Brett, Director Marketing, SSD and Storage Solutions, Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

Jeff Mason, Principal R&D Engineer, TE Connectivity Ltd.

Gary McCulley, Product Line Manager, Data Center Group, Intel Corporation

Mike Miller, Executive Director, Advanced Development, Seagate Technology PLC

Jay Neer, Industry Standards Manager, Molex, LLC

Ex-Officio Member:

Michael T. LoBue, CAE, SCSI Trade Association, Executive Director

"SAS technology addresses a very large, growing market," said Jeff Janukowicz, Research Vice President, IDC. "Storage companies have always been the key players in implementing SAS storage and will remain a constant force in the coming years, ensuring SAS has a long and healthy life."

STA Membership Roster:

Amphenol Corporation

Astek Corporation

BizLink Technology Inc.

Broadcom Limited

ConnPro Industries Inc.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd./DDK

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corporation

Molex, LLC

Samsung Semiconductor Inc.

Seagate Technology PLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tektronix Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

UNH-IOL (Honorary)

Western Digital Corporation

About STA

The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a ten-member Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to info@scsita.org or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.

Association Contact:

Michael LoBue

SCSI Trade Association

415-561-6273

Email Contact



Media Contact:

Linda Capcara

TechTHiNQ on behalf of STA

480-229-7090

Email Contact



