

13 February 2017



IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company')



Holding(s) in Company



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | IQE PLC| |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which| | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.| |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | JP Morgan Chase| |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | Bank of New York Mellon Bank| | | | | | Northern Trust Company| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 09 February 2017| |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 13 February 2017| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| 12%| |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+----------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +----------+-----------+----------+-----------------+---------------+ | |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |if possible |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | |using |Shares |Voting +----------+------+----------+------+--------+ |the ISIN | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| |CODE | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+----------+-----------+----------+------+----------+------+--------+ |GB0009619924| | | | | | | | | |81,300,209|81,300,209 |80,932,225| |80,932,225| |11.97% | | | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-----------+----------+------+----------+------+--------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be|rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+-------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion |rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+------------------+-------+------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |80,932,225 |11.97% | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (TRPA) serves as investment adviser, with | |dispositive and voting authority, to various institutional clients that own | |shares of IQE Plc, including the T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund, | |which owns 64,266,013 shares. Such shares are registered in the following | |name(s): | | | | | | | |JP Morgan Chase - 75,143,340 | | | | | | | |Bank of New York Mellon - 4,957,847 | | | | | | | |Northern Trust Company - 831,038 | | | | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | Gary Greb, Vice President| |14. Contact name: | | | | T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 001 410 345 2527| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



