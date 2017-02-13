ABI Research Analysts Pack the 2017 GSMA Glomo Awards Judging Panel

Leading Market Intelligence Team to Moderate the Best Mobile Innovations in 5G, Automotive, Apps, Business, Mobile Payments, and Wearables

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of ABI Research leading analysts will pack the 2017 GSMA Glomo Awards judging panel, drawing on their extensive mobile communications knowledge to moderate the best mobile innovations in 5G, automotive, apps, business, mobile payments, and wearables.

Participating analysts include Stuart Carlaw, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer; Dominique Bonte, Managing Director and Vice President; Malik Saadi, Managing Director and Vice President; Sam Rosen, Managing Director and Vice President; Dimitris Mavrakis, Research Director; Jeff Orr, Research Director; Ryan Martin, Senior Analyst; and Phil Sealy, Senior Analyst. Winners will be announced during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

"ABI Research is honored to once more play a part in the leading mobile industry awards program," says Stuart Carlaw, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer at ABI Research. "Our substantial presence on this year's panel speaks to the high level of respect and knowledge our analysts tout in the industry due to their unwavering commitment to producing provocative, insightful, and impactful research in next-generation 5G, smart mobility and automotive, app, business, mobile payment, and wearable technologies."

Outlined below are the ABI Research judging responsibilities:

Stuart Carlaw , The Green Mobile Award

, Dominique Bonte , Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive

, Malik Saadi , The Green Mobile Award

, Sam Rosen , Most Innovative Mobile App

, Dimitris Mavrakis , Outstanding Contribution for LTE Evolution to 5G

, Jeff Orr , Best Mobile App for Business

, Ryan Martin , Best Wearable Mobile Technology

, Phil Sealy , Best Mobile Payments Solution

The international judging panel represents a pool of independent experts, all boasting broad knowledge of how mobile communications can deliver both local and global impact.

About ABI Research

ABI Research stands at the forefront of technology market research, providing business leaders with comprehensive research and consulting services to help them implement informed, transformative technology decisions. Founded more than 25 years ago, the company's global team of senior and long-tenured analysts delivers deep market data forecasts, analyses, and teardown services. ABI Research is an industry pioneer, proactively uncovering ground-breaking business cycles and publishing research 18 to 36 months in advance of other organizations. For more information, visit www.abiresearch.com.

