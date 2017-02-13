RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 13
|13 February 2017
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|Rightmove plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|BlackRock, Inc.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|10 February, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|13 February, 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|Voting rights attached to shares holding for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has gone above 5%
Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. remains above 11%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B2987V85
|7,683,682
|7,683,682
|N/A
|N/A
|7,761,241
|N/A
|8.33%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|Securities Lending
|702,740
|0.75%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|CFD
|1,844,685
|Nominal
|Delta
|1.98%
|1.98%
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|10,308,666
|11.07%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
See Annex 1
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Sandra Odell, Company Secretary
|15. Contact telephone number:
|01908 712058
|Annex 1
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Cayco Limited
|BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|5.05%
|2.21%
|7.26%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.