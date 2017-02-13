EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX: NOA)(NYSE: NOA) has updated the conference call dial-in number for its call on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 am MT (9:00 am ET) to the following:

Toll free: 1-866-521-4909 International: 1-647-427-2311

A replay will continue to be available through March 15, 2017, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367 International: 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID: 55802258

The live and archived webcast can be accessed at: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8314

